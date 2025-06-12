Bok Rugby Championship Test tickets on sale Friday: All the details

The double world champions face Australia twice at home this season, while they also take on Argentina in South Africa.

The Springboks are back in action in a few weeks time. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok rugby fans wanting to see the double world champions in action against the Wallabies in Joburg and Cape Town this season will have to fork a little fortune for tickets to Ellis Park and the Cape Town Stadium.

The cheapest tickets for those two Rugby Championship matches will set fans back R525.

These Tests take place on August 16 and 23 respectively and go on sale on Friday morning at 9am.

Argentina Test more affordable

Ticket prices for the one other home Test in the Rugby Championship, against Argentina in Durban, on September 27, are more affordable, with the cheapest at R250.

The Boks’ other Rugby Championship Tests are away from home. They face the All Blacks in back-to-back Tests in New Zealand on September 6 and 13, and take on Argentina in Argentina on October 4.

Tickets for the Tests against the Barbarians (June 28 in Cape Town), and Italy and Georgia (July 5, 12 and 19 in Pretoria, Gqeberha and Nelspruit) are also available.

Fans are advised that Ticketmaster is the only official ticket outlet.

Springbok home fixtures 2025 (kick-off 5.10pm):

Qatar Airways Cup:

28 June: Barbarians v Boks – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Incoming Series:

5 July: Boks v Italy – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

12 July: Boks v Italy – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha

19 July: Boks v Georgia – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

16 August: Boks v Australia – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

23 August: Boks v Australia – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

27 September: Boks v Argentina – Kings Park, Durban