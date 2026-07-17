Bok star Pieter-Steph du Toit gives a glimpse into what drives him Test after Test

The Bok flanker continues to produce high quality performances match after match.

Stand-in Springbok captain Pieter-Steph du Toit has given a glimpse into what makes him tick.

The two-time World Rugby Player of the year (2019 and 2014) will lead the Boks for the third straight match, in the absence of regular captain Siya Kolisi, against Wales in Durban on Saturday.

Du Toit has played virtually every minute of the Boks’ Nations Championship Tests this July, helping the world champions beat England and Scotland so far. He also featured in the non-Test against the Barbarians at the start of the season.

The 33-year-old Du Toit, who is one of the quieter members of the team and will play in his 98th Test on Saturday, was asked on Friday at a press conference what he ate to allow him to keep going at the rate he does Test after Test.

“Some very good steak,” was his answer, before adding, “I’m just very fortunate to be in the position to play for Springboks. They trust me to play for 80 minutes, and I’ll always try to give my best for the Boks.”

Leadership

On a more serious note, the regular blindside flanker, who’s also comfortable in the second row, also spoke about leadership. The first time Du Toit was entrusted with the Boks’ captaincy was in coach Rassie Erasmus’ first Test in charge, way back in June 2018, also against Wales. Ironically, he also made his debut against Wales, as a 21-year-old in November 2013.

“I’ve learned a lot about leadership [over the eight years],” he said. “I’ve been in the system so long, and there were guys before me who set the right example. Obviously I’ve made errors, and one learns all the time.”

He added: “Luckily I was brought up and was able to decide at a young age who I am, and how I want to live.

“There’s the expression about staying in your lane … whether it goes well on the field or not, whether you’re captain or not … the way you present yourself on the field must be the same way you present yourself off the field, and that is whether you’re just at home or socialising with friends. You must decide who you are.

“Then, it’s about your deeds. You can say what you’re going to do, but you must show it as well. That’s how I try to live my life.

“On the field I try to get through as many battles as I can, and if I can get that right, then I know I’ve added value.”

Saturday’s Test at Kings Park kicks off at 5.40pm.