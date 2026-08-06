‘There’s a real buzz in the group,’ says All Blacks boss Rennie ahead of tour opener

A number of players will get a chance to show what they can do to convince their coach they should be in the reckoning for the first Test.

The All Blacks are expecting a stern test of their credentials when they get Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) tour under way with their first match against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 7:10pm).

It will be the first of eight matches that they will play, four against the United Rugby Championship franchises, and four Tests against the Springboks, with the final match taking place in the US.

Speaking at their team announcement press conference on Wednesday, head coach Dave Rennie admitted the enormity of the occasion and his hope that the players would hit the ground running, especially those not used to playing in South Africa.

“It is massive. We’re touring a country that are back-to-back World Cup champions, and are a proud rugby nation,” said Rennie.

“A lot of our players have not played a lot of footy in South Africa, some not for a while and some never, since the SA teams headed north and out of Super Rugby.

“So it’s a massive challenge, but it is exciting. We will play strong sides in front of reasonably hostile crowds, and these are challenging environments.

“There are the time zones we had to deal with and then altitude later in the tour. There are several things a lot of our players haven’t experienced recently.”

Chance to impress

The All Blacks are expected to be firing on all cylinders against the Stormers, especially after Rennie explained that the first three games of the tour, with the Sharks in Durban and Bulls in Pretoria to follow next week, will be a chance for players to prove they deserve to be in the match 23 for the first Test.

“The first three games gives us a chance to create competition for places for that first Test side (at Ellis Park on the 22 August). The fact that everyone (in the squad) will get to play (in these first three games) means there is a real buzz in the group,” said Rennie.

Rennie added that the team had settled well in Cape Town and that they were looking forward to playing a strong Stormers team that is practically at full strength bar their Springbok players, who will be looking to upset them.

“We have been in Cape Town for almost a week now, and it is a great place to start the tour. We have fantastic facilities here and have been well looked after,” said Rennie.

“We’ve had a little bit more time together and that’s been good, but there’s some new combinations (in the team).

“We’re going to play against a side that is very competitive in the URC, and who will be excited about the potential of an international scalp, so that makes them dangerous.”

Meanwhile, the All Blacks team suffered a setback on Thursday when Wallace Sititi was ruled out of the match against the Stormers because of illness. Anton Segner comes into the starting lineup at No 7, with Peter Lakai moving to eighthman.