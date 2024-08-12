Bok team for Perth Test: Expect plenty changes

The world champions will go into the second Test of the Rugby Championship on the back of a bonus-point win in Brisbane.

Rassie Erasmus hinted at it after Saturday’s 33-7 demolition of the Wallabies in Brisbane and it was just about confirmed on Monday — a new-look Springbok team will run out for the second match of the Rugby Championship, also against Australia, in Perth this Saturday.

Expect the likes of Aphelele Fassi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels to get a run in the match on Saturday, while Thomas du Toit, Manie Libbok and Morne van den Berg could also come into the mix.

Bok boss Erasmus will name his side around lunch-time Tuesday, but new team management member Duane Vermeulen, who helps with the forwards, revealed on Monday the Boks will have a slightly different look about them this weekend.

‘Want to use all 33’

“We’ve got a big squad of 33 players, and want to use all 33,” said Vermeulen, who was still a part of the playing group last year, before joining SA Rugby as a coaching consultant in their mobi unit.

“We need guys to stay in top form, and to perform, so they all need game time, and need experience.

“There might be a couple of changes, but the coaching staff, led by Rassie, will pick the perfect team to play on the weekend.”

Duane Vermeulen is now part of the Bok coaching team. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Mapimpi and Wessels joined in on media activity on Monday, suggesting they would be part of the matchday squad this weekend.

“It’s a big one for us, we left a couple of tries out there (in Brisbane),” said Vermeulen. “Whoever comes in is going to have to step it up, but they’ll bring some extra energy into this weekend’s game.”

Wallabies challenge

It is still not known how fit RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje are after both men pulled out of last weekend’s match at the last minute with niggles. Also, hooker Bongi Mbonambi was replaced before 30 minutes were up in Brisbane.

“Bongi had back spasms and RG foot stiffness … we’ll have to wait for the team announcement,” said Vermeulen, who added the Boks had a good deal to work on this week ahead of their next match.

“There were some good things … the scrums were really good, we got a couple of penalties and got some advantage there, but this weekend will be new challenge.

“We lost some lineouts last weekend and in general play we were penalised in defence at a few breakdowns so we can sharpen up there as well. We’ll keep working with Jaco Peyper (the team’s laws and discipline advisor).

“Also, I don’t know if (experienced prop) Taniela Tupou will start for the Wallabies this weekend … he’s a good, explosive player, and will bring a new challenge to our pack.”

Tupou missed last weekend’s match due to personal reasons.

Vermeulen though admitted the Boks were in good shape after round one, especially with New Zealand going down to Argentina. “It’s early days, first game of the competition (last weekend), but the win has put us in a good position. But we’ll take things one step at a time.”