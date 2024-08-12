From Bok heroes to team-mates: ‘Dream come true,’ says Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The 22-year-old made his first start in a Test match and helped the world champions register a good win against Australia.

Rising Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was thrilled with the world champions’ performance in their opening Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Brisbane at the weekend.

The Boks won 33-7 to start the competition in the best possible way, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu also making his first start for the Boks, in the all-important No 10 jersey.

The young backline star delivered a composed performance as the Boks ran in five tries to the one by their hosts.

‘Amazing’

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he was “glad” the Boks had achieved their goal of picking up just a second win in Brisbane.

“I’m happy the guys pulled it off. Obviously there was a bit of talk about the curse of Suncorp (Stadium), so to have a good training week and then to execute on the day was good,” said the 22-year-old.

“To put points on a quality outfit (like the Wallabies) and to achieve our goal feels amazing.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu enjoyed a strong performance in his first Bok start, but he said the fact he had so many experienced men around him helped him relax.

“(Being calm and relaxed) comes naturally to me, but it helps having guys around me who are double World Cup champions,” he said, referring to the likes of Cobus Reinach, at scrumhalf, and Damian de Allende, at inside centre.

‘Dream come true’

“Their aura rubs off on me. They provide me with clarity and security, and I feel so at home here, which allows me to just do my job.

“This has definitely been my most awesome year ever (in rugby). To rub shoulders with my heroes and then step up and see them now as my teammates, and not only my heroes, is a dream come true.

“I hope that this year is just a building block for the future.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked four conversions and produced a commanding performance as the team’s general at flyhalf. He may start again this weekend in the second Test against the Wallabies in Perth or play off the bench with Manie Libbok or Handre Pollard starting at No 10.