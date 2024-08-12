Boks turn attention to Wallabies clash in Perth: Rassie hints at team changes

The Boks won the first Test against the Wallabies 33-7 in Brisbane last weekend.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi waves to the SA fans in the crowd at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Regi Varghese/Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi are preparing for a big response from the Wallabies when the two sides clash in the second Rugby Championship clash in Perth this coming weekend (11.55am).

It was an emphatic start to the competition for the Boks, a bonus point 33-7 win in the opening game in Brisbane on Saturday, just their second win in 13 attempts in the city, to get their campaign off to a flyer.

But Erasmus and Kolisi are both well aware of the struggles they have endured in Australia over the years and they are expecting the hosts to come back firing in the second game.

‘New game, new venue’

Erasmus however hinted that they may make a few changes, to give players a run, while also making sure they pick up a second win to head off from Down Under with.

“Perth will be a new Test and we want to give other players a chance, but that said we know Joe Schmidt and how he can turn things around,” explained Erasmus after the Boks’ win on Saturday in Brisbane.

“He’s only had four games with Australia, and next week (this week) is a new game and a new venue, and we are expecting a big challenge.”

Kolisi cautioned his team against resting on their laurels, admitting that they will have to continue working incredibly hard in the build-up to make sure that they are at their best once again.

He also said they enjoyed the impressive South African support in Brisbane and that they were hoping to see more of the green and gold in the crowd in Perth.

“The next match is going to be a completely different challenge and we know it will be tougher, so we need to remain focused and keep working hard,” said Kolisi.

“The people of South Africa always try to come out and support us and it was great to feel that, and we know it will be the same in Perth. It’s a privilege for us to do what we do, and we want to come out and build on this performance.”

‘Important start’

Kolisi also hailed the importance of getting off to a strong start in the competition, which was massively boosted by the All Blacks going down 38-30 at home to Argentina, so the Boks will want to heap on the pressure with another big performance.

“It’s (the win) important. In the last couple of years, we haven’t started well. Especially coming here. It’s made a big difference to us in the past, when we’ve come here and lost,” explained Kolisi.

“It’s an important start for us. We are really happy that we got the bonus point, but we know that next week is going to be a different story.

“We put a lot focus on this game, not only because we haven’t won here in a while, but also because you can lose the Rugby Championship in these two games. So we really wanted to win this game. We know that this is a fortress for Australian rugby.”