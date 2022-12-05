Rugby

Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
1 minute read
5 Dec 2022
4:00 pm

Latest on Sbu Nkosi: Springbok and Bulls wing found — report

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The 2019 World Cup winner was last seen at a Bulls training session on 11 November.

Sbu Nkosi Bok wing
Sbu Nkosi of the Bulls. Picture: Gallo Images

Springbok and Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi has apparently been found at his father’s house in Mpumalanga.

Nkosi had been missing since 11 November when he was last seen at a Bulls training session.

The 2019 World Cup winner was the subject of a police search after the Bulls, and family members, were unable to track him down. He was declared a missing person at the police on Sunday.

Phone calls to him as well as searches at his last known address ended without any success.

Nkosi is believed to have been found at his father’s house in Emalahleni on Monday, according to a report by Sport 24.

This after Sowetan reported the winger had been spotted around the Mpumalanga area, just for the Bulls to deny Nkosi had been located.

READ MORE
Update: Bulls continue search for missing Bok wing Sbu Nkosi

Sport24 said on Monday afternoon that Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone had met with Nkosi at his father’s house.

This is a developing story…

Read more on these topics