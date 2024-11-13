Rassie’s mind games ahead of England Test: Who’ll run out for Boks?

Will it be Pollard or Libbok at 10 and who'll sit on the bench at Twickenham?

Will Manie Libbok be the chosen one to run the Bok game against England on Saturday? Picture: EPA/EFE

The master of mind games and innovation, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus, has for the second week running left his team announcement to as late as is allowed for this weekend’s big Test against England at Twickenham.

Erasmus, who over the last few years has generally named his team on a Tuesday for a Saturday Test, last week kept Scotland guessing until Thursday before naming a surprise lineup without several first-choice World Cup stars and a bench split seven-one between forwards and backs, and he’s opted to also keep England guessing this week.

The match is the Boks’ biggest on tour, as they were expected to beat Scotland and are expected to also beat Wales in Cardiff next week, so any advantage that can be gained in the buildup to the Test against Steve Borthwick’s England team has been taken by Erasmus.

First-choice men

While wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse will return this week, as will fullback Aphelele Fassi and centre Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende – none of whom were involved against Scotland – it is uncertain whether Handre Pollard will remain at flyhalf or be replaced by Manie Libbok.

Also, will Jaden Hendrikse continue as the scrumhalf, or will last weekend’s only backline player on the bench, the versatile Grant Williams, get a start? Or, will Erasmus bank on the experience of Cobus Reinach, who was up for media duty this week?

There are also likely to be changes in the pack, with Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Step du Toit and Siya Kolisi returning in the backrow, but the lock pairing from last week, Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, could be retained, or RG Snyman could come, while in the front row, it would not be a surprise if Malcolm Marx were to get a start.

Who’ll wear No 10 jersey?

Borthwick will certainly have an idea of what team the Boks will field, as it’s pretty clear who the first-choice players are, but who will run out at flyhalf is the one question everyone is waiting to be answered.

Pollard is considered the more reliable, steady operator and quality goal-kicker, though he seemed off the pace against Scotland, while Libbok has more attacking variety and skills, but he has been known to falter under pressure kicking at goal.

Will goal-kicking have been a part of the discussion of who starts and who plays off the bench, or at all, because the team has no doubt already been named internally so everyone in the Bok set-up knows exactly who’s playing this weekend and who isn’t.

The make-up of the Bok bench, such a hot topic again this week, is also eagerly awaited. Will it be 7-1, 6-2 or the traditional 5-3? Borthwick and Co will simply have to wait until 11am UK time to find out who the world champions will send into action on Saturday.