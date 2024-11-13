Springbok ‘Bomb Squad’ in spotlight again

Four of the members of the Boks’ Bomb Squad last weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

In his latest column for The Times, Welsh rugby writer Stephen Jones has harshly criticised the Springbok Bomb Squad, branding their approach as “arrogant” after Rassie Erasmus named seven forwards on the bench against Scotland.

For the first time since the 2023 World Cup final, Erasmus named seven forwards on the bench for the clash at Murrayfield, with the replacements providing the power needed to outscrum Scotland in the second half.

Jones, who uses the word “giant” no less than six times throughout his latest column for the Times, argued that the Springbok coaching staff’s emphasis on physicality through their replacement strategy detracts from rugby’s spirit.

‘Arrogant’

“As usual, the Springboks ‘bomb squad’ had arrived, giants replacing the giants,” Jones wrote.

“They usually restrict the replacements to small numbers at any one moment, but this time they went full bomb. Scotland, with fewer monsters, actually stuck to their task amazingly well and at one stage in the second half were even contending. But in the end, the match sank for them into the vice-like grip of fresh giants.

“It was during the 2017 Rugby World Cup that the Springboks replacements were first called the ‘bomb squad’,” Jones continued, referring to the 2019 World Cup in Japan. “They never came on in a single wave but they had developed two great players for each position, which is vastly to their credit.”

Jones took particular aim at the Springbok coaching philosophy, labeling it as “arrogant” and criticising Erasmus.

“No doubt the actions of Erasmus were arrogant as well. He has enough resources to afford arrogance. The Boks are an unlovely bunch to outsiders, Erasmus himself having been given bans for criticising referees.

“But there is still an opportunity for sanity,” Jones added. “They must change. Even professional teams should only be allowed four forward replacements, and one back. This would still allow safety up front (only seasoned props should prop) and would allow rugby to redevelop that wonderful type of player, the utility back, who could play in several positions.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.