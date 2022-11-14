Boks heading in ‘right direction’ despite two tour losses — Willemse

Sports Reporter

Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse is adamant the world champions are heading in the “right direction” despite the team suffering back-to-back losses on their November tour of Europe.

The Boks have lost to Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26) on consecutive Saturdays and next face Italy, who shocked Australia at the weekend. The world champions’ four-Test tour then wraps up with a game against England on 26 November.

“We’re heading in the right direction, we’re just not getting the right results at the moment,” Willemse told AFP after Saturday’s defeat in Marseille.

He added: “This result, and last week’s result, don’t define this group.”

Willemse enjoyed a good outing against France, including slotting a crucial late penalty, following his receiving plenty of criticism for his kicking and general game-management against Ireland the week before. It was Willemse’s fourth Test as a No 10 starter after featuring mainly at fullback.

“It’s good to get the experience. The coaches have been backing me which helps a lot,” Willemse said.

‘We need to re-group’

This Saturday, Willemse’s side head to Genoa to face Italy.

“It’s going to be a tough contest. For now we need to re-group, look at the footage on Monday, and recover well,” the Stormers’ Willemse said.

“In world rugby now, it’s really tight. Any team can beat any team. We’re going to prepare as best as we can for next week’s Test.”

Looking back at the match in Marseille, Willemse said it was “great” to experience a sold-out crowd in the Velodrome on Saturday before next year’s Rugby World Cup.

World Cup 2023

The current Webb Ellis trophy holders from 2019 will play two group games, against Scotland and Tonga, at the Stade Velodrome in less than 10 months’ time.

Before the France defeat they spent the week in the city of Toulon, 70km up the Mediterranean coast, where they will be based during the tournament.

“It’s a great stadium, it was great to play in front of the French crowd,” Willemse said.

“It was great to get some experience under the belt. We loved it.”

