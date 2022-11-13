Springbok player ratings from 30-26 loss to France

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks fought back bravely to just about hand France their first loss in 12 Tests in Marseille on Saturday, but after 80 minutes it was the hosts who triumphed 30-26 in a thrilling, incident-packed match.

Here’s how I rated the Bok players (out of 10):

Willie le Roux 8: He again showed he is the Boks’ best option at the back. Calm and influential in attacking the gainline and his kicking was on point. Great vision and pass for Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: Looked much more threatening on the wing. He asked questions every time he got the ball and his kicking to goal was simply sensational. Top outing ended early because of Antoine Dupont tackle.

Jesse Kriel 6: He is something of a quiet operator who one doesn’t see much of, but he did a good job in defence. He didn’t get any chance on attack.

Damian de Allende 6: He was not as influential as a ball-carrier this time, but he did his job and tackled well; reliable in all departments.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 8: The former Sevens star continues to impress. He tackled strongly out wide and ran hard from the back. Confident under the high ball. He scored a very good try.

Damian Willemse 7: After all the criticism, he delivered a very solid outing. His tackling was top-notch, with one a potential try-saver, and his one kick at goal was superb. Can feel satisfied.

Faf de Klerk 7: His out-of-hand kicking was of the highest standard, his service was swift and he kicked superbly to goal. Best outing in a long time.

Kwagga Smith 6: He’s a grafter and works hard, but he wasn’t as influential as always, or as dominant as a Vermeulen or Wiese. Best coming off the bench.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 4: Started well, was solid in lineouts and in loose, carrying strongly. His head contact with Jonathan Danty was unfortunate (as he was pushed from behind), but his red-carding hurt the Boks.

Siya Kolisi 7: The skipper scored a great try from a maul and he was involved in much of the action. Tackled well and fired up his team.

Franco Mostert 6: Like always, busied himself across the field, but he made a few handling errors and was also found out at times in the lineouts.

Eben Etzebeth 9: One of his very best performances in a stunning career. Was outstanding as ball-carrier, tackler, support player, lineout jumper. If the Boks had won he’d have got 10 out of 10. Massive!

Frans Malherbe 6: There weren’t too many scrums, but he did his job when required. Didn’t pop up in loose play too often, made a few hits.

Bongi Mbonambi 5: It wasn’t his best outing. He failed to find his jumper on a few (crucial) occasions and wasn’t as active as usual in the loose.

Ox Nche 6: He scrummed well, but importantly also made a few decent tackles. Tried to get involved, without making much impact.

Bench 6: Malcolm Marx made biggest impact with strong first lineout throw that led to Kolisi’s try. Props Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch did their bit, while Marvin Orie played for only a handful of minutes. Deon Fourie added energy to the game and was busy, but received a yellow card.

Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi tried hard to add energy to performance with Mapimpi nearly hanging on to a cross-field kick that could have turned into something special. Manie Libbok debuted late on, but that was it.