Boks set to be without Kitshoff for Test series

Kitshoff has reportedly damaged the lateral compartment of his knee after suffering the injury during Ulster’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clermont.

Steven Kitshoff suffered a knee injury that will rule him out of the Test series against Ireland. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images.

The Springboks are set to be without Steven Kitshoff for the Test series against Ireland in July after the loosehead prop suffered a knee injury in action for Ulster.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, it is “highly unlikely” at this stage that Kitshoff will take part in any of the July Tests against Ireland and Portugal and he could only be available again during the Rugby Championship.

The injury is reported to be the start of early arthritis in the 32-year-old’s knee which, while not career-threatening, means his workload will have to be carefully managed from now on.

The Springboks open their Test campaign against Wales in Twickenham on 22 June, before the first of two Tests against Ireland in Pretoria on 6 July.

Rassie Erasmus will be able to select Ox Nche and Ntuthuko Mchunu from the Sharks as his two loosehead props against Wales, but may be without Gerhard Steenekamp, as the Vodacom Bulls could progress to the Vodacom URC final, which takes place on the same day.

Thomas du Toit, who has scored 11 tries this season for Bath, is another option for the Ireland series, but also won’t be available to face Wales, as the match falls outside the official Test window.

