Rugby Champs a stepping stone to World Cup defence — Ox Nche

By Ross Roche

Springbok prop Ox Nche was very philosophical at a press conference earlier this week as he explained that the team would be looking to take it one step at a time as they build up towards the World Cup in France, starting in September.

But before they try to defend their World Cup title at the showpiece event, they have the small matter of the Rugby Championship, followed by three warm up games to contend with.

In 2019 the Boks were able to build up some good momentum going into the World Cup in Japan, by going through the Rugby Championship unbeaten and winning it, and they will be eager to try and replicate that feat this year.

“You have to climb a mountain step by step, and we first have to get through the Rugby Championship and play well in that tournament to build momentum for the World Cup,” explained Nche.

“As much as it is in the back of our minds we know we have a task ahead. We have to play well now and show that you’re good enough to make the (World Cup) squad in the end.

“So that’s our focus. Taking these matches (in the Rugby Championship) step by step, week by week and when we get to the World Cup we’ll be ready to face the challenge.”

Mini battle

Nche will have his own mini battle going on ahead of the World Cup as he tries to make sure he is the first choice loose head prop, with him up against Steven Kitshoff who has been in scintillating form of late.

However Nche admitted that he has been inspired by Kitshoff and wants to emulate him, and that they would be helping each other out over the coming months.

“It is not really a competition. We are here to help each other. I’ve watched Steven play for the Stormers and how he pushes them to get better. I enjoy that,” said Nche.

“He is a quality player. He has won a world cup and it is something that I aspire to. I see what I must do to be as good as him or to be better. It’s great because you grow as a player naturally.”