Elton Jantjies recalled to Springbok squad

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Elton Jantjies is back in the Springbok squad after initially being overlooked when the group for the Rugby Championship was named last Saturday.

Injuries to key No 10s Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse left the Boks with just one fit flyhalf in the squad, namely Manie Libbok.

The 32-year-old Jantjies brings a wealth of experience to the group, having played in 46 Tests for the Boks, including at the 2019 World Cup.

Pollard out, Willemse tough-and-go

“Damian has a knee injury and will be touch-and-go for the first Test of the season next month while Handre is definitely out,” said Jacques Nienaber, Springbok coach.

“It means Manie is our only fit flyhalf as of today and we can’t go into a Test season without any cover. We weighed up the options available locally and overseas – having tracked all of them throughout the season just completed – and Elton is the next flyhalf in line.

“He knows our thinking and systems inside out and can slot in easily. We kick off against Australia in three weeks and should Damian Willemse not return to full fitness by then Elton would be ready to play.”

Jantjies made his Test debut against Australia in Pretoria in 2012 and has been a fixture in Springbok squads for the past six years. He is currently in France and will join the squad in Pretoria on Sunday.

The Springboks’ first Test of the year is against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on 8 July.