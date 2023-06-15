Golden opportunity for Bok flyhalf Libbok to prove himself ahead of World Cup

By Ross Roche

Stormers star Manie Libbok is set to get a massive opportunity to stake a claim for the Springboks starting flyhalf berth when the Rugby Championship kicks off next month.

Libbok may benefit from injuries to Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse, who are the other two flyhalves in the squad but are only set to return to the playing field during the Southern Hemisphere competition.

It thus could be a golden opportunity for Libbok to shine in the first Test against Australia at Loftus and possibly the second Test against the All Blacks in Auckland, and make a major statement ahead of the World Cup.

“Handre has had an impact on his calf again, so it will take a little bit longer for him to be back to full fitness,” explained SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus.

“Initially we thought he would be in (full training) next week. But he will definitely be part of the Rugby Championship but when exactly is what we are still deciding.

“Damian Willemse also took a knock to the knee. So at this stage out of our three flyhalves the only one at 100% fitness is Manie. But we know that the other two will be back hopefully before the Rugby Championship, but definitely by the Argentina game, the two of them will be 100% ready.”

Elton in the cold

Erasmus was also asked whether the World Cup door had been shut on French based flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who’s off field problems last year saw him dropped from the squad.

“We still have to cut our current squad by seven (players) for the World Cup. We didn’t want to make the squad too bloated. So a guy like Elton, with the way he has been playing over there, will be considered if needed. But that will only happen if the doctor says someone needs to be replaced,” said Erasmus.

There are a number of other injury concerns heading into the Rugby Championship, but the Bok management is confident that all the players will be fully fit and running by the end of the competition.

“Deon Fourie has a bit of a niggle that he is getting over. Jaden (Hendrikse) is coming on nicely, Canan (Moodie) has been cleared and Eben (Etzebeth) will be back by the middle or end of the Rugby Championship,” added Erasmus.

Kolisi on track

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Cheetahs utility back Frans Steyn are both completely out of the Rugby Championship, but Kolisi is on target for the World Cup while Steyn’s hopes are hanging by a thread.

“Siya is currently hitting all his targets that have been set out for him and he is on track. Rassie spoke to the doctor this morning and we are aiming for him to be back for the World Cup warm up games,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

“I spoke to Frans about a week ago and he was still seeing the specialist, so I can’t comment on what their (return to play) decision will be. But I think it will be extremely tough for him to get back with us now.”