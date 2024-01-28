Rugby

Boks to reveal Nienaber’s successor

Former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery could take Nienaber's defence coach role.

Erasmus and Nienaber

SA Rugby could announce two additions to the Springboks’ coaching staff. Picture: Springboks/X

The Springboks are set to unveil two additions to the coaching staff this week, with a former Ireland international linked to the vacant defence coach role.

In an interview with Sunday newspaper Rapport, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed the Springboks coaching team has been finalised, meaning that Rassie Erasmus could announce replacements for Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones in the coming week.

SA Rugby has already confirmed that the majority of the coaching staff will remain in place from the last four years, as Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids and Daan Human, as well as Head of Athletic Performance, Andy Edwards have all signed four-year extensions until 2027.

Two vacant posts

Nienaber’s departure to Leinster and Jones taking up a role with England means that there are vacancies in the defence coach and attack coach roles.

According to Rapport, it is not out of the question for candidates from overseas to join the Bok coaching staff.

Former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery has been linked to Nienaber’s defence coach role.

2009 Six Nations Grand Slam winner Flannery, who won 41 Test caps between 2005 and 2011, started his coaching career under Erasmus at Munster, where he served as forwards and scrum coach.

He is currently working as a defence coach at Harlequins in England, where he utilises the principles of Nienaber’s system.

In terms of attack coach, the Boks could reportedly be set to turn to former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown. The 49-year-old has a long coaching CV, which includes roles with the Highlanders and Japan, serving under Jamie Joseph with the team that beat Ireland and Scotland at the 2019 World Cup.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

