Boks’ Japan-trio ready to face Ireland

Kwagga Smith is one of the players who should recover in time for Springboks Tests against Ireland . Picture: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The Springboks are confident that a currently-injured trio of Japan-based World Cup winners will recover in time for the July series against Ireland.

It was confirmed this week that Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel and Kwagga Smith had all undergone surgery after picking up injuries while playing in Japan’s domestic league, raising concerns over whether they will be available to face Ireland on 6 and 13 July.

Bok loose forward Smith, a dynamo off the bench during the 2023 World Cup, went under the knife after tearing a tendon near his groin.

“My injury will keep me out of action for about four to five months, so I’ll probably be ready for the Tests against Ireland,” Smith told Sunday newspaper Rapport.

Kriel, meanwhile, went for surgery on a long-term thumb issue, while Canon Eagles teammate De Klerk suffered a knee injury.

“The operation went well,” said De Klerk. “I will be 100% ready for the Tests.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.