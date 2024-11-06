Boks v Scotland: Rassie’s tough selection calls in these five positions

There are plenty of quality options, but who is the Bok boss going to back in the first Test on tour?

Aphelele Fassi has been one of the finds of the Boks’ season. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Rassie Erasmus will name his Springbok matchday-23 on Friday for Sunday’s first Test of three, against Scotland, of the world champions’ tour of the UK this month. They will also face England and Wales on tour.

With a number of key Bok players not on tour, among them Frans Malherbe, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse, Erasmus has some big calls to make when selecting his team.

These are the five positions that would have given Erasmus plenty to ponder.

Tighthead prop

With the Boks’ first choice No 3, Malherbe, out of the tour, the coach has to pick between Vincent Koch, who’s been the back-up to Malherbe for several years now, including two World Cup campaigns, Thomas du Toit and Wilco Louw.

Koch is the obvious choice, but at 34, will he even make the next World Cup and if not, why continue to pick him?

The versatile Du Toit, 29, is a real option, as is the Bulls’ in-form Louw (30), who got a late call-up, leaving Erasmus with much to think about ahead of the Test.

Thomas du Toit has a chance to show what he can do on tour. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

No 5 lock

Lood de Jager is still injured, but Franco Mostert is back in the mix after missing most of the Boks’ Tests so far this year, while RG Snyman, who can play 4 and 5 lock, is also back after a lengthy absence, giving Erasmus several options at No 5.

Ruan Nortje, who stepped in during the Rugby Championship and finished the competition as the top ball winner in the lineouts, will feel he has done nothing wrong to be dropped.

Who’s Erasmus going to back to be Eben Etzebeth’s second row partner – one of the experienced two-time World Cup winners or the in-form Test rookie?

Will Franco Mostert move straight back into the starting team this weekend? Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Scrumhalf

Faf de Klerk appears to have fallen out of favour with Erasmus, so the choice now is between three other 2023 World Cup winners – Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach.

Hendrikse and Reinach have been given the most opportunities this season, but Williams has performed well as a starter every time he’s got a chance. Many though feel he is best suited to playing off the bench, and adding spark to the team in the latter stages.

Reinach playing his club rugby in Europe and knowing the conditions best out of the three may tip the scales in his favour.

Jaden Hendrikse is possibly the first choice No 9 right now. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Flyhalf

With Feinberg-Mngomezulu absent because of injury, Erasmus’ choice to wear the No 10 jersey is between the experienced and steady, and reliable goal-kicker, Handre Pollard, and the exciting “ball player” Manie Libbok, who’s got a few kicking issues.

One suspects Erasmus will go with Pollard, simply because of his greater “cool” under pressure kicking at goal, but if Hendrikse starts at 9 and handles the kicking, then Libbok is an option at 10.

Much will also depend on how Erasmus, who’s sure to come up with another surprise or two over the coming weeks, splits his bench – 5/3, 6/2 or 7/1.

Manie Libbok is the Boks’ best attacking flyhalf. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

Fullback

It’s a huge pity Willemse picked up an injury just before the tour, meaning he will not play a Test this year, but it gives the rising star, Aphelele Fassi, another opportunity to continue his growth and development, after making a stunning return to the Bok team earlier this season. He has been sensational in every way.

In conditions though that may not suit his game, Erasmus may opt to go with the more experienced Willie le Roux in the first Test, as the veteran No 15 edges closer to the 100-Test cap mark. He is currently on 97.