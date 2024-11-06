Bok lock Ruan Nortje: ‘Now it’s about taking every opportunity’

The No 5 lock has enjoyed a good run of games for the Boks after initially missing out on selection for the Rugby Championship.

Ruan Nortje is set to continue his run of games for the Springboks after he was involved in their press conference on Tuesday ahead of their match against Scotland on Sunday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok lock Ruan Nortje is living his dream and loving every minute of being involved with the world champions.

The Bulls captain has become something of a regular in the team in the last few months and looks set to continue in his No 5 lock role when the Boks take on Scotland in the first of three Tests in the UK this month, despite the return from injury of World Cup winners Franco Mostert and RG Snyman.

After this Sunday’s match at Murrayfield, the Boks will head to London for a date with England and then complete their tour against Wales in Cardiff.

Nortje has been in and out of the Bok setup since making his debut against Wales in Bloemfontein back in 2022, and looked set for another frustrating international season after missing out on selection for the Tests against Wales, Ireland and Portugal in June and July and not making the Rugby Championship squad either.

But a lock injury crisis necessitated his call-up and he has taken the opportunity with both hands and has started the last five Bok games, after making his first appearance of the season against Australia Down Under, and then playing in both games against the All Blacks and Argentina respectively.

‘Hard work pays off’

“Obviously South Africa is a place where locks are bred. I always knew it was a tough position to be in but it’s an awesome challenge. This (playing for the Boks) is something I have been dreaming about since I was a boy,” said Nortje.

“In my wildest dreams I wouldn’t have believed that I am where I am today. But that just goes to show that the hard work can pay off.

“I am just privileged to be where I am. I have been blessed with opportunities to be in this position and for me it’s all about taking every opportunity to wear the Springbok jersey as if it’s my last time. Because we know there are so many quality players and any time could be your last.

“So for me it’s just about embracing every opportunity I have and enjoying representing my country to the fullest.”

Scotland Test

Asked about the team’s training camp in Jersey (Channel Islands) last week and what he expected to see from Scotland this Sunday, after experiencing playing against most of their squad, who play for Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, in the United Rugby Championship, Nortje said: “We had four days of training, so it was good preparation for us.

“It was important for us to get those few days (of training) under the belt before the start of a Test week.

“So we are very happy with what we got out of the week in Jersey. But today (Tuesday) is the start of a Test week and all the focus is now on Sunday (match day).

“If you look at a team like Glasgow (Warriors) and the way they have grown over the last two or three years, their forward pack is physical and versatile, so we are expecting an onslaught from them (Scotland), and we are going to have to be ready to match that.”