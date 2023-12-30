Bok stars ready to make an impact for Stormers and Sharks

The fans are set to be entertained in yet another South African derby featuring Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks.

Stormers captain Deon Fourie will look to play a starring role for his team when they take on the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

It will be Box Office stuff when the Stormers and Sharks collide on Saturday night in a United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium.

What makes this clash a mouth-watering prospect is the names and the battles that will be on show. The game will feature plenty of Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks who can influence the result of the game with their performances.

We look at three Springboks players who will play a big part in the game for the Stormers and the Sharks, respectively.

Stormers

Deon Fourie

Despite being 37 years old, Fourie is showing no signs of slowing down. He will look to influence the game with his force, tenacity and skills at the breakdown.

His influence at the breakdown will be key for the Stormers, and he’ll be able to contribute to the defensive system and control the pace of the game as the Sharks will play at a high speed because of their attacking style.

Fourie will also be crucial as he’s the captain.

Manie Libbok

The mercurial flyhalf has shown time and time again that he is capable of winning a game when the margins are fine.

Saturday’s game will be tight and will be decided by small moments. Libbok has been in good form and will need to put on another good performance with the ball in hand and boot.

Playing against his former team should be extra motivation for Libbok; he will want to show them what they passed on.

Damian Willemse

The ever-impressive Willemse is going to be a player the Sharks will pay close attention to. He can produce moments of brilliance that can sway the momentum towards his team’s favour.

Last weekend’s drop goal against the Bulls demonstrated he has an impressive arsenal in his locker.

As the occasion is big, Willemse will want to play well, and he has the confidence and talent to perform in big matches.

Sharks

Ox Nche

The Stormers know that Nche is going to be a difficult customer when it comes to scrum time, and they are expecting him to present real problems after seeing him dismantle international scrums at the recent Rugby World Cup in France.

Nche can produce game-winning plays in the scrum. He is arguably the best loosehead prop in the world and will push to stamp his authority on the game and give his side the edge in the scrum battle.

Sharks prop Ox Nche will be relishing the scrum battle against the Stormers. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Eben Etzebeth

It will be an emotionally charged game for Etzebeth, who will be playing against his former team the Stormers for the first time in his career.

The towering lock is adored by the Stormers faithful and the people of Cape Town, and they showered him with a lot of love when he earned his 100th cap for the franchise earlier in his career.

Being the professional he is, Etzebeth will put that to the side and be a menace in the physical battles and the set-piece.

Lukhanyo Am

If the Sharks are to walk away with a victory in Cape Town, their captain will be instrumental. Am understands how the Sharks want to play, and their attack and defence systems depend on him being on top of his game.

The outside centre can break defences with his awareness of the field; he always makes the right decision when he is on attack.

His offensive skillsets will be needed against a solid Stormers defence.