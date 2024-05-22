Ox Nche: ‘Winning Challenge Cup final would be amazing reward for Sharks’

The team from Durban take on England's Gloucester on Friday night in London for a shot at winning a major European cup final.

Ox Nche is set to play a key role for the Sharks against Gloucester on Friday, Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks prop Ox Nche says it would be an “amazing reward” if his side were able to beat Gloucester Rugby in Friday’s Challenge Cup final in London to become South Africa’s first winner of a major European knockout trophy.

The Sharks are in London preparing for the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, with kick-off set for 9pm.

While the Sharks will be without key backline player Lukhanyo Am, who is injured, they will be able to push several World Cup winners into the field, including their whole front row of Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, and Vincent Kock, lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Grant Williams and wing Makazole Mapimpi.

Other key players include former Sevens Bok winger Werner Kok, and three-cap Bok fullback, Aphelele Fassi. Then there’s new flyhalf sensation Siya Masuku, who had guided the Sharks into the final with his pin-point accurate goal-kicking and masterly play at No 10.

‘Amazing reward’

Nche is expecting a huge battle against the men from Gloucester, who’re chasing a third Challenge Cup trophy.

“It is a serious game,” the burly World Cup-winning prop told the EPCR Challenge Cup website.

“It is something we have never done as a union and it’s going to be a big challenge for us. But we could be the first team to win a European title, so for us it would be an amazing reward if we did it.”

Nche spoke about the test that awaits at especially scrum time where he is expected to go up against Russian tighthead Kirill Gotovtsev, a former wrestler of some standing.

“The Gloucester scrum is going to be a big challenge, but it is one we are looking forward to,” said Nche.

“They are not playing in the final because they got lucky. You can see the amount of hard work they put it.”

Hard work put in by coaches

Meanwhile, Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said qualifying for the final was an indication a bright future lay ahead for Sharks rugby, despite the Durban-based team battling to make an impact in the United Rugby Championship this season.

“As a coaching team and a squad, there has been a lot of hard work put in over the last eight to nine months and it is important to get that reward, a tap on the back and the confidence to start next season on a better note,” Powell told the EPCR Challenge Cup website.

“We need to put together 80 minutes of consistent rugby (this Friday) and be a lot more clinical. The guys know they have to go out there and make it happen. There is no team that will just roll over and give you success.”