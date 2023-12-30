Sharks bracing for collision with Stormers in URC battle

Plumtree says they need to be competitive in the contact situations against their hosts.

Lukhanyo Am of the Sharks tackling Diego Appollis during a training session at Kings Park Stadium. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks coach John Plumtree has named a formidable team for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (7pm kick-off).

Plumtree and his charges are out to return to winning ways after they suffered a 32-29 defeat in their last match against the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup. They have had a two-week bye and have been preparing for their derby encounter with the Stormers.

As the Sharks are still without Springboks Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch due to long-term injuries, prop Ox Nche will start in the front row alongside Kerron van Vuuren and Coenie Oosthuizen.

Eben Etzebeth will be partnered by Emile van Heerden in the second row while James Venter, Lappies Labuschagne and Phepsi Buthelezi will form the back row trio.

Strong backline

The halfback pairing consists of Jaden Hendrikse, who replaces Grant Williams, and Curwin Bosch.

Lukhanyo Am will captain the side from outside centre with Francois Venter joining him in midfield, while the back three of Makazole Mapimpi, Werner Kok and Aphelele Fassi remain the same.

The Sharks are second from bottom on the URC log and are desperate for a win. They have not been consistent in their performances this term.

Looking ahead to the game, Plumtree said they needed to be competitive in the contact situations against the Stormers.

Intense collisions

“We have identified some things that we need to change,” Plumtree said earlier this week.

“We have worked hard on that this week but a lot will come down to just the intensity of the collision; the scrummaging, the driving, the breakdown stuff. The Stormers are a physical team; they pride themselves around those areas.

“It’s just finding the balance in our game. There are some parts to it that we just have to be able to nail and that’s our scrum, our lineout and those crucial parts where we are about to build pressure and relieve pressure.

“We have let ourselves down in some of those moments and it’s probably what’s planked us mostly.”

Sharks team

Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Francois Venter, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Lappies Labuschagne, James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth, Coenie Oosthuizen, Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Nche

Bench: Daniel Jooste, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Joel Hintz, Corne Rahl, George Cronje, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain, Ethan Hooker