Bulls anticipate tough lineout battle against Stade Français

Bulls star Ruan Nortje said opposition locks Paul Gabrillagues and Tanginoa Halaifonua could be a handful this weekend.

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje is excited to play against some international stars this weekend. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Bulls believe Stade Français will be a handful in the set-pieces, and particularly in the lineouts, when they host the French side in the Champions Cup on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The teams play in their final pool game of the tournament with the Bulls in the midst of a four-game losing streak and in need of a win by a large margin at Loftus.

They must also ensure the opposition do not score a losing bonus point so they can finish fifth in pool 3.

This will allow the Bulls to drop to the round of 16 of the second-tier tournament, the Challenge Cup, rather than end their chances in either tournament.

This comes after being knocked out of the running for a Champions Cup play-off place with their disastrous 49-10 hammering at the hands of Castres Olympique last weekend.

Bulls expect ‘massive focus’ in mauls

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje said they have to step up and win the game against Stade Français for the people of Pretoria and for their franchise.

“The last few games were not our best. Now it’s about getting back to our best, finding continuity in play, taking it game by game,” the 26-year-old Springbok said.

“We are working hard to get a result this weekend and then we will look at next weekend [against the Lions in the URC].”

He said the Parisians have a “massive focus” on their mauls, and his contest against locks Paul Gabrillagues and Tanginoa Halaifonua would be important.

“[Stade Français] get a lot of ascendency from their forward pack in the lineout and mauls. If they get a front foot there they are very dangerous in attack.

“Our focus is to try and stop their maul. It will be a big set-piece battle. Those locks are quality players. They are very good in contesting for the ball so we will have to try to put them under pressure in the lineouts.”

Personally, he said he was thankful to be back from his hamstring injury and hoped he could make a difference in upcoming Bulls games.