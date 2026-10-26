Bulls, Boks holding breath for positive Pollard news, but Moodie ready to play

There are concerns the Bok flyhalf will not be available for the tour of Europe next month.

The Bulls are holding their breath for good news about key flyhalf Handré Pollard ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets in Pretoria.

The experienced Springbok flyhalf hurt his hamstring in the win against Ulster at Loftus on Saturday and there are concerns his injury could keep him out of action for some time.

He will undergo scans in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

However, even if declared fit enough to play this weekend, Pollard may be withdrawn from Bulls duty if he is selected to the Springbok squad for next month’s Nations Championship matches in Europe.

The Boks face Italy in Turin next weekend. They also face Ireland and France, before participating in the Finals Weekend.

Curwin Bosch, who joined the Bulls earlier this season, could take back the No 10 jersey for this weekend’s match, even if Pollard is fit to play.

Other injury concerns

The other major injury concern in the Bulls camp is for wing Cheswill Jooste, who left the field on Saturday for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

It was confirmed on Monday that he has in fact broken his cheekbone and undergone an operation. It will keep him sidelined for a few weeks and has probably ruled him out of touring with the Boks next month, if he was in coach Rassie Erasmus’ plans.

Centre Sango Xamlashe, meanwhile, will also not be considered for selection this week after he completed HIA protocols following a concussion in Saturday’s match. His absence could see Stedman Gans return to the Bulls side.

Meanwhile, utility back Canan Moodie has returned to training under the HIA return-to-play protocols, but will also not be considered for selection this week. He is likely to be part of the Bok set-up from later this week.

In other injury news, scrumhalf Embrose Papier is recovering from an ankle operation and will be out for several weeks, also putting him out of Bok duty, while recent Bulls recruit, wing Thaakir Abrahams, is expected to recover from a hamstring injury within one week, but he won’t feature this weekend.

After this weekend’s round of URC matches the competition will pause for the month of November, for the Nations Championship Tests up north.

The Bok squad for those Tests is set to be named in the coming days.