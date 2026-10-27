Rassie prepares to name Boks’ Nations Champs squad: Who’s in, who’s out?

The Springboks will be looking to add the Nations Championship title to their ever growing trophy cabinet.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will name his travelling squad for the Springboks’ end-of-year-tour to Europe in the coming days, where they will conclude their 2026 Nations Championship campaign with four more games.

The Boks are top of the South pool with a full house 15 points, after bonus point wins over England, Scotland and Wales during the incoming internationals in July, and they now take on Italy, France and Ireland looking to maintain top spot.

The team that finishes top of the South section will take on the team that finishes top of the North section, which is currently France, on the “Finals Weekend” at Twickenham at the end of November.

During their home internationals in July the Boks were challenged at stages in their games against England and Scotland, but eventually clinched three comfortable wins in the end.

They will likely face a sterner challenge in their away games, particularly against France and Ireland, and they will need to be at their best if they are to repeat their feat of sweeping their end-of-year-tour games like they did last year.

The Boks will definitely have a lot of confidence, after they beat France with 14 men and destroyed the Irish set piece on their way to impressive wins in 2025.

It will be interesting to see who will make their end-of-year tour squad, which is expected to be smaller than the squad they worked with during their home international run.

For the July internationals, Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry and their one-off matches against Argentina and Australia, the Boks used a squad of 46 players, with everyone getting a chance.

But that number will probably drop to the mid or low 30s, meaning a number of players won’t make it on tour.

Injuries

First, the Boks will have to deal with injuries, with players like André Esterhuizen, Handré Pollard, and Deon Fourie recently picking up injuries while playing for their franchises, which could rule them out of the selection frame, while Cheslin Kolbe is still recovering from a broken jaw.

Eben Etzebeth is also sidelined, while Bongi Mbonambi hasn’t played for months.

It will be interesting to see if some fringe Boks who play overseas will get another call-up; such as Carlu Sadie, Ruben van Heerden and Herschel Jantjies, who all ply their trade in France.

And of all the youngsters knocking on the door, who’ll get a chance? Here we think of Riley Norton, Vusi Moyo and Jaco Williams, among others.

With Kolbe out and a question mark hanging over Canan Moodie due to extended concussion symptoms, Williams could get in, while Pollard’s absence could open the door for Moyo, although with Damian Willemse and Quan Horn able to fill that void he may not be needed.

Norton could also be in with a shout as RG Snyman is still out with a long term injury, while Ben-Jason Dixon battles concussion symptoms as well.

It is unlikely that any new players will be brought into the Bok mix, although rising flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed and veteran loose forward Jeandré Rudolph have caught the eye for their franchises and shouldn’t be counted out. The same goes for Sebastian de Klerk.

In the end, the Boks will likely go for as strong a squad as possible, as they will want to start sharpening up certain partnerships and building momentum, with the World Cup taking place in Australia next year.