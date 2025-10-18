URC result: Bulls bounce back to beat Connacht

The Bulls next face the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium, while Connacht travel to Limerick to take on Munster.

Paul de Wet scored two tries as the Vodacom Bulls claimed a nail-biting win against Connacht in Galway on Friday night.



Starting for the first time in his third appearance for his new franchise, the former Stormers scrumhalf struck in each half to help secure a valuable 28-27 win.

Connacht almost snatched victory at the death, though, with replacement flyhalf Sean Naughton failing to convert Mack Hansen’s try in the right-hand corner.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann responded to last week’s defeat to Ulster by making 11 changes to his starting XV, while Connacht welcomed back their three British & Irish Lions – prop Finlay Bealham, centre Bundee Aki and winger Hansen, who started this match at fullback.

Connacht came out firing, with flyhalf Josh Ioane scoring a converted try, but the Bulls hit back with a brilliant backline movement finished off by De Wet.



The hosts then suffered a major setback in the 18th minute when flanker Josh Murphy received a 20-minute red card for retaliating after Jan-Hendrik Wessels had allegedly grabbed his genitals.

Making numerical advantage count

The Bulls made the extra man count soon after, with winger Sebastian de Klerk putting Willie le Roux away for their second try after the veteran fullback had stepped Aki.

After a missed penalty-goal attempt by Ioane, replacement loose forward Seán O’Brien came on at the end of the half to restore the hosts to 15 men.

Keagan Johannes put the Bulls 15-7 ahead with an early second-half drop goal, only for scrumhalf Caolin Blade to hit back with Connacht’s second converted try.

But De Klerk and De Wet combined again for the scrumhalf’s second score, and a Johannes penalty extended the lead to 11.

Naughton got Connacht back into the game when chasing down a grubber into the in-goal area, but his conversion went wide and Johannes then nailed a long-range penalty.

Naughton responded in similar fashion, before Hansen scored in the 79th minute. Naughton missed the conversion, was allowed to retake it due to an early Bulls charge, and missed again much to the visitors’ relief.

The Bulls next face the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium, while Connacht travel to Limerick to take on Munster.

CONNACHT – Tries: Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade, Sean Naughton, Mack Hansen. Conversions: Ioane (2). Penalty goal: Naughton.

BULLS – Tries: Paul de Wet (2), Willie le Roux. Conversions: Keagan Johannes (2). Penalty goals: Johannes (2). Drop goal: Johannes.

