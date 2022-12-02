Moerat leads Stormers against Dragons, Libbok back at flyhalf

Sports Reporter

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat will captain the Stormers in their historic first-ever United Rugby Championship match in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Stormers host the Dragons from Wales at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with kick-off at 2pm on Saturday.

Returning Springboks

Moerat is joined in the second row by fellow Springbok lock Marvin Orie, while flyhalf Manie Libbok and replacement loose forward Deon Fourie also make their return from duty with the national side.

In the backline Tristan Leyds makes his first appearance of the season on the wing, along with outside centre Ruhan Nel who returns from an injury picked up in pre-season.

Herschel Jantjies starts at scrumhalf to round out an exciting backline, with utility back Mnombo Zwelendaba set to make his Stormers debut from the replacements bench.

Flanks Willie Engelbrecht and Nama Xaba also come into the starting line-up, as well as loosehead prop Kwenzo Blose.

Coach John Dobson said that his players are looking forward to what should be a special occasion.

“We know that the people of Gqeberha have plenty of passion for our team, so we can’t wait to get out there and experience the atmosphere at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,” said Dobson.

“There have been a number of changes and we are excited to see how the players coming in make an impact on Saturday.”

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies, Tristan Leyds, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Hacjivah Dayimani, Willie Engelbrecht, Nama Xaba, Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Kwenzo Blose. Bench: JJ Kotze, Brok Harris, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Connor Evans, Deon Fourie, Paul de Wet, Kade Wolhuter, Mnombo Zwelendaba.