Bulls, Lions heading towards first Currie Cup final meeting since 2002?

Round eight saw wins for the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Pumas.

There was not much change on the Currie Cup Premier Division points table after the latest round of matches, with the Bulls still leading the way and the Lions hot on their heels.

The Sharks though, after a decent run in the last few weeks, have moved up to third and are now very much in the race for a top two finish or, at the least, a place in the semi-finals.

The Cheetahs are also still very much in the hunt, but for Western Province it’s going to take a mighty big effort and a few other results going their way for them (sixth) to make the top four.

But the Pumas, champions just two seasons ago, are still in the race and currently sit mid-table.

All the teams have played eight games, and with just a handful of fixtures remaining before the semi-finals are contested there is plenty of chatter about a possible Gauteng final between the Bulls and Lions.

The last time these teams met in the final was way back in 2002 when the Bulls won 31-7 at Ellis Park.

Wins for Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Pumas

In the latest round of action, the Bulls beat Griquas 47-24 at Loftus on Friday, with the home team scoring seven tries to the visitors’ four. Celimpilo Gumede and Juanne Else scored two tries each, while Jaco van der Walt, Chris Smit and Henry Immelman also crossed for tries.

The Bulls next face the Lions, in Pretoria on Friday, in a match that could determine who eventually tops the points table.

The Joburg-based side will go to Loftus in good spirits having beaten the Cheetahs 38-21 in Bloemfontein on Saturday, with travellers scoring six tries to three. Impressive young flanker Renzo du Plessis was at it again, scoring two tries, while the other five-pointers came from Kade Wolhuter, RF Schoeman, Jaco Visagie and Rabz Maxwane.

The defeat left the Cheetahs (24 points) out of the top three positions for the first time this season, with the Sharks (26 points) now in third after their 31-23 win against Western Province in Cape Town. JP Pietersen’s side have made a remarkable turn-around after a disappointing start to their campaign and now look well on their way to competing for the trophy.

This weekend, the Cheetahs face Griquas in Kimberley, the Sharks host the Griffons and the out-of-sorts Western Province host the Pumas.

In Sunday’s only game the Pumas beat the Griffons 45-26 in Welkom.