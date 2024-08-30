Highveld derby to light up weekend of Currie Cup action

The second placed Lions are just three points behind the Bulls and know a win could move them to the summit of the Currie Cup log.

Lions eighthman Francke Horn is set to make his first Currie Cup appearance of the season having previously been rested after the URC season. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Bulls and Lions are set to light up this weekend’s round of Currie Cup action when the top two sides in the competition clash in their huge cross-Jukskei encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Friday evening (5.15pm).

The table topping Bulls are unbeaten in the competition, having picked up seven wins and a draw so far, and a win over the Lions will secure top spot on the log ahead of next weekend’s final round of pool action, which would earn them a home semifinal and final, if they get there.

The hosts have named a strong team for the match, with Bok World Cup star Canan Moodie named at fullback after he was released from the national squad to get some more game time under his belt.

The second placed Lions are just three points behind the Bulls, so they know a win could move them to the summit and put them in the driver’s seat to finish the pool phase on top of the log.

They have also named a very strong line-up for the game, welcoming back a host of United Rugby Championship stars who have been resting, with players such as Francke Horn, Reinhard Nothnagel and Sanele Nohamba, off the bench, set to make their first Currie Cup appearances of the campaign.

Ivan van Rooyen

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen has also taken charge of the team for the match, taking over from Mziwakhe Nkosi who has done a sterling job at the helm so far, with the team now set to build towards the URC kicking off next month.

“It’s exciting to incorporate a few of the guys who have not played Currie Cup this season to get a few minutes under their belts ahead of the coming season, combined with guys who have been doing well in the competition so far,” explained Van Rooyen.

“It’s important for us to keep the momentum going and keep going forward as a collective group. We are looking forward to playing the Bulls. We know they are a good side with good plans, so we need to be sharp as we continue to march forward.”

Other Currie Cup matches on the weekend see the Cheetahs travel to Kimberley to face the Griquas on Friday afternoon, the Sharks host the Griffons in Durban on Saturday and Western Province welcome the Pumas to Cape Town on Sunday.

All three are important games with the third placed Sharks on 26 points, followed by the Cheetahs and Pumas both locked on 24 points in fourth and fifth.

The in-form Sharks will be confident of picking up a full house of points at home against the bottom dwelling Griffons to consolidate their place, but the Cheetahs and Pumas both face tricky encounters that they will have to overcome to stay in the top four race.

Currie Cup fixtures:

Friday

Griquas v Cheetahs – 3pm

Bulls v Lions – 5:15pm

Saturday

Sharks v Griffons – 1pm

Sunday

Western Province v Pumas – 3pm