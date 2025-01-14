What the SA franchises need to do to stay in hunt in Champs, Challenge Cups

The Stormers and Sharks both need away wins over strong French opposition while also hoping other results go their way to make the Champions Cup knockouts.

Stormers centre Wandisile Simelane in action during their Champions Cup pool match against the Sale Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium over the past weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Despite a poor pool phase of the EPCR Champions and Challenge Cup competitions, four of South Africa’s five franchises are still in the running for the knockouts ahead of the final round of group stage action this coming weekend.

The Stormers and Sharks face an uphill battle, but will be hoping to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup, while the Lions and Cheetahs will be eyeing a place in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

The Bulls are the only South African franchise out of the running as their disastrous 49-10 hammering at the hands of Castres in France over the past weekend ensured they would not be able to finish in the top four of their pool, after previously losing to Saracens and Northampton Saints.

The Pretoria side do still have a chance of dropping into the Challenge Cup competition, but will have to pick up a full house of points while hammering Stade Francais at Loftus on Saturday afternoon, and make sure the French side don’t pick up a losing bonus point.

All the other SA franchises have only won one of their three pool games so far and will all need another win to secure their progress to the knockouts.

French opposition

The Stormers and Sharks both need away wins over strong French opposition while also hoping other results go their way.

The Stormers need to upset French giants Racing 92, preferably with a bonus point, and even then could still be pipped at the post by Harlequins and Sale Sharks with points difference and various other factors coming in to play.

The Sharks will need to beat high flying Union Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday, who have already qualified and currently top the pool, but they could have all that pressure taken off them if Ulster or Exeter Chiefs are unable to pick up a bonus point win when they face each other on Friday night.

On the Challenge Cup side the Lions have a simple equation, beat Welsh side Dragons at home in their final pool game on Saturday and go through, lose and they’re out, while a draw will bring in various permutations.

The Cheetahs have a tougher ask, as they need a bonus point away win over French side Lyon on Saturday night while not allowing the hosts two losing bonus points to seal their progress, but if they are unable to do that they will need to rely on other results helping them out.

In all it is set to be an exciting final weekend EPCR pool action and if all five SA teams are able to win it will give them all a great chance of qualifying for the knockouts of both competitions.

It is also possible that all five teams could find themselves in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup competition by the end of it, which would be an incredible outcome if it happens.