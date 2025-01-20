No first prize for Bulls … but White and Co now target Challenge Cup title

'It’s not the one we want,' Jake White said, however, their big win at the weekend means the Bulls can still win an EPCR trophy.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White says he wanted the Champions Cup but is grateful for an opportunity to win the Challenge Cup trophy. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White said some uncontrollables saw them drop out of the Champions Cup into the Challenge Cup, but they need to see the positives and aim to win the second-tier competition now.

Speaking to media after their sensational 48–7 win over Stade Français at Loftus which ended their four-game losing streak, White expressed his pride in the players who turned up to ensure they would at least still feature in a European Professional Club Rugby Competition play-off.

The Bulls only needed a 22-point win but they surpassed expectations and created the only highlight for South African rugby in the tournament this past weekend, though the Lions also won, 60–10 against the Dragons in the Challenge Cup.

This, after going as far as the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup last year. The Bulls are however doing well in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this year, sitting in fourth place on the log.

‘Anything can happen’ when Bulls are alive

“It’s one of those funny games because how do you plan to win by 22 points and how do you plan to not concede four tries? Do you go for poles but then they get an intercept try… and if they score two [quick] tries and you lose by 21 and then it’s not enough…” White said.

“So I’m very happy and proud that they managed the game the way they did for the whole 80 minutes.”

He said entering the Challenge Cup round of 16 keeps them alive.

“And we all know once the Bulls are alive anything can happen.

“It’s not the one we want. We wanted to play in the Champions Cup but if the draw means you drop down one and you can play in the Challenge Cup then you still get a chance to win a trophy.”

Addressing the tournament exit, White said the Bulls were hampered by injuries and their difficult draw, especially playing strong sides away in both the Champions Cup and URC.

“You play against Northampton [Saints] who score seven tries against everyone in the Premiership, you play Saracens, who have won three European titles and you play Castres in Castres – they’ve beaten Toulouse in Castres.”

White said the Bulls’ defence was not any better against Stade than against those sides. It was just the games on the back of a difficult touring schedule and the need to rest experienced players, that saw results all go against them.

White frustrated while trying to build a ‘recipe for success’

“Today (Saturday) was outstanding but it was a completely different challenge to what we were given by those three sides.”

“We need to get better players. If we’re going to play in the Champions Cup we have to have a squad that can run out every week and rotate.

“The recipe that works for the Boks: Big bomb squad, rotation of players, blooding youngsters with senior players, having depth, managing players’ injuries. That’s the recipe for success.”

He said it was frustrating trying to build depth when he as a coach also wanted to win every game.