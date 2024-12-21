URC result: Missed kicks prove costly as Sharks edge Bulls in thriller

Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen both missed late penalties leading to a nailbiting finish to the match.

Sharks lock Jason Jenkins secures the ball during their URC match against the Bulls at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Missed kicks proved to be the defining factor as the Sharks clinched an extremely tight 20-17 win over the Bulls in a thrilling United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night.

Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen both missed crucial penalties towards the end of second half, which led to a nailbiting finish as the hosts defended three driving mauls to clinch the win.

In the match the Sharks got off to a fast start as flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse knocked over an early penalty, before his brother Jaden scored the opening try in the 18th minute, after they broke into the 22m and onto the 5m where the scrumhalf picked up the ball and dived over for the converted score.

The Bulls hit back six minutes later as they setup a lineout in the hosts 22m and attacked, with loose forward Cameron Hanekom making metres, before finding scrumhalf Embrose Papier to offload to flank Cobus Wiese to crash over for the converted score to make it 10-7.

In the 27th minute the Bulls went ahead, as fullback Willie le Roux kicked a 50/22 to give them a lineout in the Sharks 22m, with them attacking off it, wing Sebastian de Klerk making metres before offloading to centre Harold Vorster to power over, with Goosen adding the extras to put them 14-10 up.

The Bulls then had a number of opportunities to extend their lead in the minutes leading up to halftime, with a few penalties in the Stormers 22m, but instead of taking the points they chose to scrum, which they were unable to convert leaving them with just the four point lead at the break.

Extend lead

The Bulls finally extended their lead early in the second half, Goosen with a 48th minute penalty to put them ahead by a converted score.

But the Sharks dramatically levelled the scores with a contentious 53rd minute penalty try, as they attacked into the Bulls 22m, Jordan chipped into the in goal and centre Ethan Hooker seemed to touch the ball before it went out of play.

However the TMO couldn’t see a definitive knock on, meaning De Klerk’s intervention of slapping the ball away from wing Makazole Mapimpi trying to dot the ball down was illegal and led to a yellow card and penalty try.

With the scores level the game became extremely cagey, but Jordan had the chance to put the hosts ahead with two penalties, both from distance, with him missing the wide one and the one from in front.

In the 70th minute Jordan was given a third opportunity to put them ahead again from distance but in front and this time he nailed the kick to edge them into the lead.

It was then Goosen’s turn to miss a couple of kicks to level the scores, one from towards the left hand touch, while the second from almost in front from distance came back off the upright in the 76th minute.

This meant the next time the Bulls received a penalty those chose to kick to the corner, with them earning another couple of penalties, kicking to the corner and driving, before a knock on with just a minute left allowed the Sharks to reclaim possession and see out the match.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Jaden Hendrikse, Penalty Try; Conversion – Jordan Hendrikse; Penalties – Hendrikse (2)

Bulls: Tries – Cobus Wiese, Harold Vorster; Conversions – Johan Goosen (2); Penalty – Goosen