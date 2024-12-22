Bulls have ‘shot themselves in the foot’ during losing streak, says White

The Bulls were handed their third straight defeat in their URC clash against the Sharks.

It was a chastening weekend for the Bulls as despite a largely dominant performance they were unable to beat the Sharks, falling to a 20-17 defeat in their United Rugby Championship (URC) game at Kings Park in Durban.

It was their third straight loss, after two defeats in the Champions Cup, and Bulls director of rugby Jake White admitted the players were battling to implement his plans, as they slipped up in a game they probably should have won.

In the match, the Bulls recovered from a slow start to lead 14-10 at halftime, although it should have been more, as they had a number of opportunities in the Sharks 22m, with the visitors choosing multiple scrums from penalties but not converting.

They then kicked an early penalty in the second half to lead by seven, but that was as good as it got as the Sharks fought back to lead, while Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen missed two shots at goal in the final 10 minutes and they couldn’t convert after setting up three 5m lineouts in the final moments.

Jake White not laughing

“There is no funny side to it at all. Three weeks now we have basically shot ourselves in the foot. I feel a bit like Pep Guardiola (Man City manager going through a losing streak). It has to be the coach not getting the players to manage the game the way they should,” said White.

“I think we ran with them in the scrums, we mauled them. It was just frustrating because we don’t seem to be getting it right from week to week. We almost make the same mistakes all the time.

“That’s what’s so frustrating. I have to have a look at why it’s not working, but it’s got to be me because I can’t seem to get them to understand what page they’re on.”

Looking ahead

The Bulls now have a few weeks off to recalibrate before they return to action in the Champions Cup in mid-January, with their next URC game against the Lions at Ellis Park at the end of that month.

“We don’t play next week. We have got to play in Europe and that’s an away game against Castres in France,” said White.

“It’s not all doom and gloom. We are still top of the South African conference. We have played four away games, so there is still a lot of home rugby to be played, and that’s obviously exciting.

“But we are going to have to get it right. We can’t be performing like that and not getting results when they are there for the taking.”

Bulls January fixtures

Saturday 11 v Castres at Stade Pierre-Fabre

Saturday 18 v Stade Francais at Loftus

Saturday 25 v Lions at Ellis Park