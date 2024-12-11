Bulls to give Northampton ‘the same treatment’ after Champions Cup quarter-final loss

The Bulls are looking forward to a "completely different game" as they take on Northampton Saints again, this time at home.

The Bulls aim to repay Northampton Saints in kind when they play their Champions Cup pool match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls were thumped 27–5 by Saracens during their first pool match at StoneX Stadium in London last weekend.

But it is last year’s 59–22 quarter-final defeat to Northampton that is on their minds as the teams collide again, this time in South Africa.

Bulls look forward to ‘completely different game’

Bulls director of rugby Jake White had to defend his selection after leaving several Springbok and frontline starters out for the game in April.

Storm Darragh made conditions very difficult in London but there were opportunities enough for the South Africans. So they will feel hard done by the scoreline.

Winger Sebastian de Klerk was the only scorer for the Bulls, dotting down in the first 10 minutes. However, he and Jannes Kirsten received yellow cards during the game, which heaped further pressure on the visitors and led to points scored against them.

Lessons will be learned from this, as well as what transpired last year, before the Northampton game.

“We heard quite a lot after Northampton last year and it was a real test for us as a union,” De Klerk told media on Tuesday.

“Now we will be playing at Loftus, it will be a completely different game. It wasn’t lekker losing that side so hopefully we can give them the same treatment this side.”

Rain in England, rain in Pretoria

The 24-year-old speedster said the miserable weather in the Saracens game was not the reason they lost. However, it did make playing conditions difficult.

Hot and stormy weather is expected in Pretoria on Saturday but this is something they are used to, the former Pumas star said. The wind may also not be as fierce as it was in England.

“The coaches will give us a good strategy if it rains as thunderstorms in Pretoria can be quite hectic as well.”

However, De Klerk said the Bulls were “suited” to play in these difficult conditions.

“We like playing at Loftus. It is our home. We have played some brilliant games there and we want to give our home ground something to come and watch.”

The English outfit are fresh from a convincing 38–8 win over French side Castres Olympique and will aim to extend their lead at the top of Pool 3.

