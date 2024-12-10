Bulls youngster backs mentors to elevate Champions Cup performance

20-year-old Bulls lock JF van Heerden says he has learned from Ruan Nortje and Andries Bekker, among others.

JF van Heerden of the Bulls challenges Rotimi Segun of Saracens during their Champions Cup match at the weekend. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Up-and-coming Bulls star JF van Heerden believes nothing occurred in their resounding 27–5 defeat to the Saracens that cannot be learned from and rectified, with the help of the side’s coaches.

The 20-year-old lock started in Saturday’s game at StoneX Stadium, where the Bulls suffered their first Champions Cup defeat, leaving them with much to prove ahead of their weekend clash with another English side, the Northampton Saints.

Winger Sebastian de Klerk was the only scorer for the South Africans, dotting down in the first 10 minutes.

Learning from Bulls coaches, seniors

Van Heerden, the Ruggas 2022 forward of the year, was thrust quickly into the spotlight when he was given two Bulls starts after impressing at U20 level.

Speaking of the pressure that comes with more competitive rugby, Van Heerden said that he and fellow youngsters at the Bulls had learned much from coaches and senior players.

“Anyone who plays rugby knows mistakes happen. I don’t think there was anything on Saturday that can’t be fixed before this weekend’s game at Loftus,” he said, adding that they were excited to play at home again.

He felt the small errors in discipline, which saw the team receive two yellow cards, were costly but fixable.

“Improvement comes with experience. Teammates like Akker (van der Merwe) help me learn,” he said.

Van Heerden also highlighted Springbok and fellow lock Ruan Nortje as a valuable source of knowledge. But with Nortje out with injury, Van Heerden has had to call the lineouts.

He has not shied away from this, however, drawing on seniors and forwards coach Andries Bekker to assist him.

“It is a difficult thing, coming from SA U20 level, but there are opportunities for me to learn as a player. Everyone is very open about it and Ruan and Andries have helped. We form a solid plan and that takes a lot of pressure off.”

He said the whole team was loaded with experience and quality so that, despite there being a few mentors who stood out, he could learn from everyone.

‘Massive privilege’ to play for Bulls senior side

Van Heerden said sometimes a young player felt a lot of pressure. But the Bulls had only been supportive.

“I am very honoured to be promoted to senior level,” he said. “It is a massive privilege to be part of the team and start two matches.”

While the Bulls will want to bounce back against Northampton Saints on Saturday, the English outfit are fresh off a convincing 38–8 win over French side Castres Olympique and will aim to extend their lead at the top of Pool 3.

