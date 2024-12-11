Champions Cup try-scorer De Klerk grateful for Bulls faith

Bulls speedster Sebastian de Klerk is learning from Springbok players Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux every week.

Sebastian de Klerk scores a try for the Bulls against Connacht during a URC match. Picture: Tyler Miller/Gallo Images

Bulls winger Sebastian de Klerk says he is grateful for the skills and knowledge Springbok players in the side have imparted on him and the faith shown in him by coaches as he grows from strength to strength.

The 24-year-old speedster spent two years playing for the Pumas between 2021 and 2023, where he scored 50 points in 21 appearances for them. Since joining the Bulls last year, he has scored seven tries in 25 matches, with 20 starts.

The Bulls were thumped 27–5 by Saracens during their first Champions Cup pool match at StoneX Stadium in London last weekend. De Klerk was the only scorer for the Bulls on the day, dotting down in the first 10 minutes.

However, he and Jannes Kirsten received yellow cards during the game, which heaped further pressure on the visitors and led to points scored against them.

Onwards and upwards for De Klerk

Speaking to the media in the week afterwards, De Klerk said he had learned a lot from Springbok players in the side.

In the backline, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux had especially helped De Klerk improve his performances.

“There’s a good culture within the Bulls system, where if I start a game and Canan Moodie or Kurt-Lee Arendse don’t, we will all help each other to get the best out of that weekend. If I’m on the bench or not playing, I’ll help prepare them.”

Even though this meant there was competition for places on the wing, De Klerk said he still learned when he played from the bench.

“The way they (the Springboks) see the game, the experience they’ve gained, the way to handle pressure – I think I have grown a lot in the Bulls environment. My confidence has grown a lot.”

You can only become better ‘if you play’

De Klerk added he appreciated the faith the Bulls showed in him to allow him to travel the world and play rugby at the highest level.

Therefore the pressure of the Champions Cup was welcome in his eyes.

“You can only become a better rugby player if you play. So I am very grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

“Getting loads of game time is always important. You realise you are just as good as them. You put in a lot of hard work and it is nice to see the hard work pay off.”

The winger said he was “just enjoying his rugby at the moment”.

“The Bulls environment really creates a space where you can just express yourself and challenges that bring out the best in you.”

Next, the Bulls will play in the Champions Cup against Northampton Saints this Saturday. The Bulls lost 59–22 to the English side in the quarter-finals of last year’s competition.

