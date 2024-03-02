Bulls v Stormers: Six potential game changers

We look at six players who have the potential to win the game for the Bulls and Stormers.

The Bulls and Stormers are set to battle it out in front of 50,000 spectators in a United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

At 5.05 pm, the rugby fraternity will be brought to a standstill as two of the biggest teams in South Africa renew their rivalry.

The stakes will be high as bragging rights as well as URC log points will be on offer. Plenty of talent will be on display including nine Rugby World Cup winners.

Here are six players, three from the Bulls and three from the Stormers, we expect to play a telling role in the match.

Bulls

Wilco Louw

The big prop has been a hit since joining the Bulls, playing a key part in the team’s scrum becoming a real factor in all competitions. Given how the Bulls had a young crop in the front row, Louw’s experience and knowledge have helped the Pretoria-based team move into the top part of the log.

Louw, a former Stormers man, will relish the prospect of going up against his former employers and his battle with Sti Sithole should be a key tussle. If Louw gets the edge up front, expect the Bulls to dominate the scrums.

Embrose Papier

Scrumhalf Embrose Papier is one of the most in-form players in the URC. He has won back-to-back player of the match awards and proved to be a good game manager with his distribution and kicking skills.

Papier also has the ability to break defensive lines with his fast pace and is sure to be a man the Stormers will have to keep an eye on. A number of teams have struggled to get a hold of him once he gets going. His battle with Herschel Jantjies will be an important one, with both men having missed out on a call-up to the Springbok alignment camp.

Embrose Papier is one of the form players in SA at the moment. Picture: Johan Rynners / Gallo Images

Akker van der Merwe

Akker van der Merwe will come off the bench for the Bulls and they will hope he can make a big impact.

Every time the “angry warthog” has been used as a substitute, he has done well, bringing stability to the side with his wealth of experience.

The hooker is the second leading try scorer in the URC with eight tries so far this season so he knows his way to the tryline. He has a rare ability to score when the Bulls need it most or when they want to pull away in a game.

Stormers

Hacjivah Dayimani

The dynamic loose forward always shows up in big games, and they don’t get much bigger than this North-South derby at Loftus.

Dayimani will be key for the Stormers, with his ball skills and running prowess important in open play. His awareness and game intelligence, especially late in the second half, make him a dangerous operator. On the highveld, in good conditions, he could really shine.

If the Bulls aren’t switched on in defence, he is sure to punish them in open play. Dayimani though could be tested on the physical front against a big Bulls pack but he’s shown he’s up for anything and won’t stand back.

Hacjivah Dayimani will be key for the Stormers. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Manie Libbok

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok is a prolific performer in the URC; when the big pressure moments come in the big game, he usually stands out. And he’s back this week after a resting period.

Some of Libbok’s most memorable games in the URC have been against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, his former employers, so we could be in for another cracker-jack showing.

Libbok has shown that he can control games and dictate the tempo to suit his side. He has also shown to be someone who can be trusted when the game comes down to the last kick, winning a number of games for his team in the past.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The exciting youngster will be a major asset for the Stormers coming off the bench as he provides cover right across the backline as he can play at 10, 12, and 15, and would even be comfortable on the wing.

This could be a big moment in the development and growth as a rugby player for Feinberg-Mngomezulu, as playing in front of a full-house at Loftus can be pretty daunting for any player.

However, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has shown he has nerves of steel and plays with maturity beyond his age. Another factor the 22-year-old will bring for the Stormers is his long-distance kicking ability.