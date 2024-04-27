Lions to ‘step up their game’ against Munster — Nohamba

The Lions are currently in a massive scrap to finish in the URC top eight to secure a place in the playoffs.

Lions utility back Sanele Nohamba says the team will be looking to make a step up when they face Munster in their URC match at Ellis Park on Saturday evening. Picture: Gruffydd Thomas/Gallo Images

The Lions will be looking to build on their impressive bonus point win over Leinster and make an even bigger step up when they take on United Rugby Championship (URC) defending champs Munster at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

The Lions enjoyed a thumping 44-12 win over the Irish table toppers, who put out a largely second-string side, last weekend, but now face a full strength Munster who are flying high after beating the Bulls at Loftus.

ALSO READ: Lions coach sings Lions praises – ‘One of the toughest teams in the URC’

Lions utility back Sanele Nohamba said that the team was trying to keep their feet on the ground and keep it simple after their good win, and that they wanted to keep improving down the back end of the competition.

“We are just trying to build on last weekend’s performance. We can’t be complacent and we have to step up our game and improve where we can,” explained Nohamba.

“It (Munster) is a different challenge. They are more physical and cause more problems at the breakdown. They are still an Irish side but they bring a completely different challenge (to Leinster) and we have put plans in place to try and negate that.

“We are striving to play that perfect game. We struggled a bit with our set piece (against Leinster), especially at our lineouts, that’s where they put pressure on us and the momentum swung. So if we can sort that out we will be able to negate that.”

Massive scrap

The Lions are currently in a massive scrap to finish in the URC top eight to secure a place in the playoffs, with them in 11th place on 39 points, level with three teams above them, one point off Ospreys and Stormers in seventh and sixth and three points off fifth placed Benetton.

So the Munster game is crucial in their goal to reach the knockouts and Nohamba believes if they just focus on themselves they can achieve that.

“If we put in a performance and put ourselves in a good position to win the game, the other teams can do what they do. If we get five or four points we give ourselves a chance to crack the top eight. So we are trying to control what we can, which is our performance and our results,” said Nohamba.

It has been a very impressive season for Nohamba so far, with him shining at both flyhalf and scrumhalf and he has likely put himself firmly in the Springboks plans ahead of the international season.

But the ever humble player admitted that he is just fully focused on helping the Lions to the best of his ability.

“I think it’s (his season) been okay. I just try to serve the team the best way that I can. So if I am needed at nine or 10 I am happy to serve there. With my background at high school that has helped as its (flyhalf) not a foreign position for me,” said Nohamba.