URC result: Inconsistent Lions flop to Munster defeat

It was a disgusting performance from the hosts, after a brilliant performance just a week saw them hammer Leinster.

Munster lock RG Snyman on the charge during their URC match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday night. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The notorious inconsistency of the Lions continued as they flopped to a bitterly disappointing 33-13 defeat in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Munster at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

It was a disgusting performance from the hosts, after a brilliant performance just a week saw them hammer Leinster, and their fans streamed out of the stadium in disappointment at the final whistle.

ALSO READ: Lions to step up their game against Munster – Nohamba

Munster didn’t play much rugby but were utterly ruthless, taking every opportunity they got as they took their shots at goal early in the game, while any chance in the Lions 22m was turned into a try to give them a very comfortable bonus point win in the end.

Decent start

In the match Munster got off to a decent start, taking their opportunities as two long range penalties near the halfway were knocked over by flyhalf Jack Crowley to give them a 6-0 after nine minutes.

The Lions had a good spell in the visitors 22m, earning some penalties and kicking to the corner, but the Munster defence held firm and allowed them to clear, which saw them go further in front in the 19th minute from another long range Crowley penalty on the angle.

The hosts finally got on the board in the 27th minute through a penalty from fullback Jordan Hendrikse, but six minutes later Munster were in for their first try.

They set up a lineout deep in the Lions 22m and powered their maul over for eighthman Jack O’Donoghue to dot down, with Crowley adding the extras for a 16-3 lead.

Hendrikse knocked over his second penalty with three minutes left in the half, but disaster then struck after the hooter with Munster on attack in the Lions half, as fullback Simon Zebo chipped into the 22m and while trying to get to the ball was adjudged to have been taken out by captain Marius Louw.

After a TMO referral the inside centre was yellow carded and a penalty try awarded giving them a big 23-6 lead at the break.

Missed penalty

The Lions needed to score first in the second half, but after getting a penalty in the 44th minute, instead of kicking to the corner they strangely went for poles, with Hendrikse missing what is usually an easy kick for him.

This allowed Munster to go further ahead in the 49th minute as they attacked from a scrum in the Lions 22m, spreading the ball for left wing Shane Daly to go over in the corner putting them 28-6 up.

Finally the Lions got their first try in the 61st minute, after a period of pressure in the Munster 22m ended with replacement hooker PJ Botha crashed over from short range for the converted score.

The Lions thought they had gone in for their second with five minutes remaining, but after having given the try ref was informed by the TMO that there was a double movement as replacement loose forward Ruan Venter grounded the ball, with the try overturned a penalty awarded.

Munster were thus able to end the match in style, going back up the other end, setting a lineout deep in the Lions 22m and powering over another maul for replacement loose forward Gavin Coombes to dot down to seal a big win.

Scorers

Lions: Try – PJ Botha; Conversion – Jordan Hendrikse; Penalties – Hendrikse (2)

Munster: Tries – Jack O’Donoghue, Penalty Try, Shane Daly, Gavin Coombes; Conversion – Jack Crowley; Penalties – Crowley (3)