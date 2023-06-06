Bulls to give ‘110% to win Currie Cup’ says skipper Coetzee

By sarugbymag

Marcell Coetzee says the Bulls will give “110% to win the Currie Cup” as he looks to add to the one and only winner’s medal in his career to date.

Having come up short in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship, the Bulls are on the brink of sealing a place in the Currie Cup semi-finals.

Tough final home game

Going into this weekend’s final round of action, the Bulls are in fourth place, but are just one point ahead of the Griquas and face a tough home game against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Pretoria, Coetzee joked that given his age, he would like to add more silverware to the one Currie Cup title he won in 2021.

“I’m 32 and at this stage of a player’s career you have to at least have something to show at the end of the season,” Coetzee said.

Coetzee recently returned to Loftus Versfeld after a sabbatical with the Kobe Steelers in Japan and his arrival has coincided with the Bulls turning their season around.

However, he shrugged off credit and said that it was more due to a change in the team’s mentality than anything else.

“The guys deserve mention for the last few weeks. Our position in the standings was in turmoil and we looked each other in the eye and spoke loudly about it.

“The team showed great character in the tough away games against the Griquas, Pumas and the Lions. Everyone here is proud to wear the jersey and we are going 110% to win the Currie Cup.

“One little swallow doesn’t make a summer,” Coetzee added. “I think we’ve moved back to our strengths. We play for each other, rely on our solid facets and the enjoyment factor is also back. That said, we haven’t won anything yet.”

World Cup

The 31-cap Springbok has yet to represent South Africa at a World Cup, but said that he has not heard anything from the national team as preparations build toward France 2023.

“Of course, you would like to have your name in the hat in a World Cup year. However, I have to be honest, there are no such discussions with me about it,” he said.

“I am happy with where I am in my career and I am very happy with the Bulls. It’s nice to make a contribution here.”

