Bulls sticking to their DNA in URC quarter-final

"We are just focusing on our rocks and structures that we want to implement. That will nullify the inaccuracy."

The Bulls say they will respect a quality Munster side made all the more dangerous by their off-field challenges, but the hosts will focus on sticking to their own DNA during their URC quarter-final on Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

The Bulls, on a six-game United Rugby Championship winning streak, will hope to make it three in a row against Munster when the teams meet at Loftus Versfeld.

It will be former captain Ruan Nortjé’s 150th appearance for the Bulls. If they lose, it will be his last before he departs for Japan.

Should the Bulls win, the three-time finalists will face the winner between Glasgow and Connacht, either at Scotstoun if Glasgow, or at Loftus if Connacht, in the first semifinal next Saturday.

Bulls to respect Munster

The Bulls will have their tight 34-31 victory over the Irish side at the same venue in March fresh in their minds.

There, the Bulls held on despite Munster fighting back three times after the Bulls went ahead.

That, thanks to individual brilliance from man-of-the-match Embrose Papier, who scored two individual tries, kicked well and enacted a turnover, and Handré Pollard, who slotted all six of his kicks while his opposite Jack Crowley missed twice.

Crowley and Ireland teammate Tadhg Beirne will miss this weekend’s game due to injury. But Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee said this would not diminish the challenge.

“They’ve got a system that works for them,” Coetzee said.

“They’ve been playing knockout rugby for the last few weeks, so I think they are pretty settled with whatever squad they bring.”

‘Play-off rugby is a lot different’

Munster’s financial and organisational challenges off the field would only “fuel them”, Coetzee believed, motivating the visitors to “create hope and purpose for their side”.

“They have a very good kicking game plan. I think the nine and 10, they control that very well. They can put you under pressure at set-piece.”

He said Munster disrupted the Bulls at the breakdown in March and would be expected to target the tempo of play again.

Coetzee said the Bulls, playing at home, would stick to their DNA, relying on a balance between running rugby, and set-piece and forward dominance.

“Play-off rugby is a lot different from round robins. It’s a lot more like Test rugby mentality. There will be opportunities to throw the ball around, but there will be opportunities to slow it down and build pressure.

“The biggest thing is the mindset going into play-offs and using your opportunities. In play-offs when you get to the 22 you only have X amount of opportunities and we want to hit every target.

“We are just focusing on our rocks and structures that we want to implement. That will nullify the inaccuracy.”