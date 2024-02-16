Mornay Smith: Bulls keep eyes on the prize, the URC final

The Bulls are aiming to reach their second final of the United Rugby Championship since the inception of the competition.

With the Bulls resuming their United Rugby Championship campaign on Saturday at Ellis Park against the Lions, they remain committed to their collective goal of lifting the title at the end of the season, according to prop Mornay Smith.

Jake White’s charges have moved swiftly through the gears in the URC, which has got them into fourth place on the log with 30 points.

Eyes on the prize

Going into the second phase of the URC regular season, the Pretoria-based team are determined to maintain the standards they set in the first half of the season as they chase their maiden URC title.

“I feel like we are in a good position. I mean we are four points behind the leaders, so we are definitely chasing high standards, we are trying to build, keep our heads up and keep working towards getting into the playoffs at the end of the day,” said Smith when speaking to the media.

“We obviously have our eyes on the trophy, we are trying to work hard to get to the final, and at the end of the day, you are playing to win, you are not playing to participate. The team is looking strong, and everybody’s heads are on. We are on the right path,” he said.

Buying into the team goal

What has been impressive about the Bulls this season is that they are a cohesive unit. Putting perspective on this, Smith said the team bought into the goal set by the mentor at the start of the campaign.

“It’s important to put down a goal at the start of the season, and everybody needs to buy into that goal as a team,” said Smith.

“We can’t have individuals buying in and others not. We are consistently reminded of our goal this season.”