URC derby time: All the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers team news

The URC resumes this weekend with two South African derbies taking place in Joburg and Durban.

Bongi Mbonambi is back for the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

When the United Rugby Championship returns this weekend, South African rugby fans will be treated to two local derbies — between the Lions and Bulls at Ellis Park (3pm) and Sharks and Stormers at Kings Park (5.05pm) — on Saturday.

Here is all the team news as the side’s name their lineups for the matches this weekend:

Sharks:

Eben Etzebeth is ruled out of the match because of knee surgery, but the side welcome back World Cup winner Bongi Mbonambi, who’ll play his first match since leaving the field early in the World Cup final against New Zealand late last year. He’ll play off the bench on Saturday.

Vincent Tshituka is also back in action after a long injury layoff, while former Cheetahs No 10 Siya Masuku could make his debut from the bench.

In total there are seven Boks in the starting team with a further four on the bench.

Teams for the weekend:

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Lappies Labuschagne, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Le Roux Roets, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Coenie Oosthuizen, Hyron Andrews, Vincent Tshituka, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuka, Aphiwe Dyanty

