Bulls welcome back star Bok lock for Zebre clash

The Bulls go into the match on the back of a good win against Leinster.

The Bulls have been boosted with the return to fitness of regular captain Ruan Nortje, who is back in action and in the mathday-23 for the Pretoria team’s United Rugby Championship match against Zebre at Loftus on Saturday.

Nortje, who was one of the Springboks’ standout players last season, has missed several weeks of action due to an injury, but is fit again and will play from off the bench in the match against the Italians.

Bulls boss Jake White has made several changes to his side from the 23 who featured against Leinster last weekend, mostly to rest some of his key men.

Key changes

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who has played mainly as a loosehead prop in recent times, will start at hooker this weekend, while Mornay Smith, who replaces Wilco Louw, is another change in the front row.

Celimpilo Gumede also gets a run, in place of Cameron Hanekom, who is nursing a niggle, while at the back Zak Burger starts ahead of Embrose Papier, Sergeal Petersen comes in for the banned Sebastian de Klerk, while at fullback Devon Williams steps in for the injured Willie le Roux.

Simphiwe Matanzima is also back in action after an injury layoff and will play from the bench.

“Cameron was feeling a bit tight, his back was a bit sore,” said White of Hanekom, “so I said we are not going to take a risk.”

Regarding the match itself, White said Zebre were not to be underestimated.

“They beat Munster, they beat Ulster, they nearly beat the Sharks last week.”

Bulls: Devon Williams, Sergeal Petersen, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Zak Burger, Celimpilo Gumede, Jannes Kirsten, Marcell Coetzee (capt), JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Mornay Smith, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Boeta Chemberlain