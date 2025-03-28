Rugby

Lions’ starting XV unchanged for crucial URC match against Glasgow

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

28 Mar 2025

The Lions go into the game after a loss against Cardiff Rugby, which has set them back in their hunt for a top eight spot.

Lions rugby team

The Lions are in action against Glasgow Warriors this Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen has been forced to make just one change to his match-23 for the United Rugby Championship match against defending champions, Glasgow Warriors, on Saturday in Scotland.

Centre Henco van Wyk, who played off the bench last week against Cardiff Rugby in Wales, suffered a foot injury in the match and is replaced this week by Rynhardt Jonker among the replacements. It is the only change to the matchday squad.

The starting XV is unchanged, an indication of how seriously the Lions are taking the match. They need to win or at least pick up as many bonus points as possible to get back into the top eight hunt.

Lions need to capitalise on chances

Before last weekend’s match in Wales, the Lions were eighth in the standings, but following their defeat, they are are 13th.

Powerful flanker Ruan Venter will earn a 50th international cap for the Lions on Saturday.

Speaking to the media this week from Glasgow, tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye said the Lions now had to start finishing the chances they create in matches.

“Last week was a missed opportunity, we reviewed our game, and we played really well,” said Ntlabakanye.

“Just being clinical at the finishing stages, that’s been a work-on this week … finishing opportunities when we get into those zones.”

Lions: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Manuel Rass, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Nico Steyn, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius, Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Franco Marais, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Sibabalo Qoma, Layton Horn, Jarod Cairns, Rynhardt Jonker

