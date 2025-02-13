Canan Moodie reflects on ‘full-circle moment’ after reaching Bulls milestone

Bulls outside back Canan Moodie made his 50th appearance for the franchise at the place where it all started for him.

Bulls outside back Canan Moodie shares a moment with his parents after the Stormers game. Picture: X/Canan Moodie

Canan Moodie said he is grateful for every opportunity he has had in his “whirlwind” three years as a professional rugby player, which has already seen him feature regularly for the Springboks and rack up 50 caps for the Bulls by the age of 22.

The outside back reached his half-century at the place where it all started – Cape Town Stadium.

Born and bred in Paarl and attending Hoër Landbouskool Boland as a boy, Moodie’s rugby career took him across the country to the Bulls when he was a teenager, even though his family remained in the Western Cape.

His professional debut came against the Western Province in the Currie Cup in January 2022.

The 19-year-old rising star scored on his debut and before the end of the season, he was playing for the Springboks and scored his first international try.

Three years later, Moodie called it a “very special day” to play in Cape Town again for his 50th cap for the Bulls. This was in their 33–32 victory over the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship.

Moodie’s ‘crazy three years’

“It was a full-circle moment. I had my whole family there and friends who support me,” Moodie told media in the week afterwards.

“It was also special to get 50 caps for the Bulls. It’s a very prestigious club. It’s been a whirlwind and a crazy three years and I have been very blessed for everything that has happened.

“Hopefully there is more to come.”

He said it was special to have his parents on the field with him afterwards. They also joined him for dinner at the team hotel after the game.

A Special day for me and my family, playing my 50th in Cape Town.



Thank you all for the support 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IQj7phO60p — Canan Moodie (@CananMoodie) February 11, 2025

“It was their first experience on the field and seeing their son being a professional rugby player and getting his 50th cap for the Bulls. So it was a special moment for them as well.

“One thing that was really special for me was having everyone there and sharing the moment with them.”

Moodie said in the week before the game he had reflected on all he had accomplished at such a young age. He said he could only feel grateful and blessed to have experienced it all.