Sharks pick all-Springbok front row against Bulls

Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks again in the absence of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

Springbok prop Ntuthuko Mchunu will start alongside Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane in the front row for the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks will travel to Loftus for their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Bulls this weekend without several international players.

However, their side is a strong one and features an all-Springbok front row in the starting XV.

Vincent Tshituka continues to carry the leadership responsibilities in the absence of Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi, and he is one of a number of changes to the forward pack that stood up to the Bulls in the first-round clash, won by the Durban side at Kings Park 20–17 in December.

The Bulls will have to contend with a Springbok front row comprising Ntuthuko Mchunu, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane who will have a massive task upfront as they look to tame their front row counterparts.

Corne Rahl and Jason Jenkins form the second-row partnership with Tshituka linking up with Tino Mavesere and Phepsi Buthelezi in the back row for the Sharks.

Grant Williams and Siya Masuku form the halfback pairing, taking over from brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse who featured in round one, while Lukhanyo Am partners with Jurenzo Julius in the midfield and Ethan Hooker, Yaw Penxe and Jordan Hendrikse complete the team, comprising the back three.

Sharks team: Jordan Hendrikse, Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (c), Tinotenda Mavesere, Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Ethan Bester, Ruan Dreyer, Hanro Jacobs, Lappies Labuschagne, Jannes Potgieter, Bradley Davids, Francois Venter, Jaco Williams

Players not available for selection due to injury or mandatory Springbok leave:

Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Bryce Calvert, Diego Appollis, Dylan Richardson, Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hakeem Kunene, Jaden Hendrikse (Springbok leave), James Venter, Khwezi Mona, Makazole Mapimpi (suspension), Manu Tshituka, Marnus Potgieter, Nick Hatton, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi (Springbok leave).

