Bulls v Sharks: ‘Every derby is personal,’ says Trevor Nyakane

The Sharks prop anticipates a tough forward pack battle against the Bulls at Loftus.

Sharks prop Trevor Nyakane said their two-week break has rejuvenated and galvanised the team ahead of their “massive challenge” against the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship local derby on Saturday.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, the Springbok veteran said his seven seasons at the Bulls don’t give the clash at Loftus any more importance than another South African derby.

Instead, every local derby is personal because of the hype in the build-up and the greater pride that is at stake.

“When we play the Stormers it’s personal, when play the Lions it’s personal. It’s always personal when it comes to those games,” he said.

The Sharks have rested since their bonus-point 42–22 win against Cardiff in Wales on 25 January while the Bulls come from their own bonus-point 33–32 win over the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.

Nyakane anticipates a tough scrum battle

The Bulls dominated the scrums against the Stormers and it was there Nyakane said one of their greatest obstacles lay.

“They are a strong outfit when comes to scrummaging and forward play. You can see by the results and the way they have gone about it the past couple weeks,” Nyakane said.

“It will be a massive challenge up there at Loftus. I have played there for a couple years and know the Bulls prid esemes on physicality and forward play.

“Their scrum is quite good and mauling is quite good. That is where we need to stand up and show character.”

The 35-year-old prop added it will be challenging playing against his old Bulls teammates. He said knowing their play styles does not help much because the game plan always changes.

“A scrum is an eight-person effort. If you try do something on your own because you think you know something you will be punished.

“For me, it’s just about focussing on the processes and how the Sharks can achieve dominance.

Smash whoever it is

Speaking of his extensive career playing for the Cheetahs, Bulls, Racing 92, the Sharks and the Springboks, Nyakane said he had no favourite venue or opposition.

“Whenever I go out onto the field I try to smash whoever it is. Back in the day you had one or two teams you preferred but now every game is hard.”

He said this also goes for major tournaments and the Sharks would aim to take the trophy in any tournament they play in.

“The URC, we want to win it. Unfortunately, we were knocked out [of the Champions Cup] but even if we go to the Currie Cup [with nothing] we will still want to win it.”

He said that was the winning attitude the Sharks have.