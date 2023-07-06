Canan Moodie opens up about Bulls woes and rise with the Boks: ‘I’ve grown up’

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Springbok winger Canan Moodie believes the adversity he faced with the Bulls in the recently concluded season has helped build his character.

Moodie, who is just 20-years-old, has grown to be a prominent player at the Bulls, and with him being an international rugby player now he’s looked upon as a senior man in the squad.

The youngster from Paarl witnessed the Bulls’ season crash as they exited in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, United Rugby Championship and last four of the Currie Cup.

In the books of the Bulls, the season was a disappointing one, but for Moodie, it was a learning curve.

Character

“All of these guys (at the Springboks) have gone through a lot of dips with their various teams, and that just builds your character, and helps pull the team together. It’s part of me growing up at the Bulls,” Moodie told the media during a press conference at the Boks team hotel in Pretoria.

Last year Moodie made his debut for the Boks in Sydney, Australia against the Wallabies where he went on to score a try.

Canan Moodie of the Bulls has enjoyed a meteoric rise in SA rugby. Picture: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

He’s gone on to make four appearances for Jacques Nienaber’s team. This year will be different for Moodie as he no longer has the unknown factor about him, but he’s not bothered by that. Instead, he’s excited about his growth.

“It’s a new season, they probably will know a bit better now,” he said.

“For me coming into this year, with the camps and training we have had (at the Boks), I’m much more aligned than I was last year when I came into the Test weeks. I have been to camps, I have learnt the core and values of the Springboks.

“I have grown a lot as a player this year, I’m excited to get out there and do the country proud and wear that jersey.”

Canan Moodie on his way to score a try on debut for the Springboks last year. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Bulls back three

On Saturday night at Loftus Versfeld against the Wallabies in the opening match of the Rugby Championship, Moodie will form a back three with Bulls team-mates Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux, who Moodie is hoping to learn from.

“It’s very exciting,” said Moodie about the prospects of Saturday.

“I have played with Kurt-Lee a lot, we know each other quite well. Now, we have the new recruit at the Bulls, Willie.

“For me as a youngster to be able to have a guy like that, who’s vastly experienced, played all round the world, and has a bundle of wisdom and knowledge to share with us. To be able to play with him, not only this weekend, but go to the union and learn from him as much as I can,” he said.