Etzebeth in line to face All Blacks, Kolisi also on way to New Zealand

By Ross Roche

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth is in line to get his first start of the international season when the Boks take on the All Blacks in their second match of the Rugby Championship in Auckland next weekend.

Etzebeth suffered a serious shoulder injury during the Sharks’ big Champions Cup win over eventual URC champs Munster in early April, which was a major worry for the Boks in a World Cup year.

But it was confirmed that the giant lock would recover in time to take some part in the Rugby Championship, with SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus this week confirming that Etzebeth is in line to start against the All Blacks.

Etzebeth is part of a 14-man Springbok group, that includes injured captain Siya Kolisi, that is on its way to New Zealand and will have the benefit of preparing early for the massive clash next weekend.

Kolisi is essentially part of the management group and will continue his rehabilitation while helping the players get ready for the game.

“Siya is also going with to New Zealand. While he isn’t playing, with the three management members going across, a conditioning coach, a physio and a manager, we can give him good one-on-one treatment,” explained Erasmus at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Knowing when his target is and his captaincy while working with the guys on that side is going to be important for us.

“Eben will definitely be in the mix for that game, he will be ready then.”

Late change

A late change to the group heading over saw Bulls and former Junior Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp brought in, after Ox Nche was ruled out of the Rugby Championship due to a pectoral muscle injury.

Steven Kitshoff, who was originally set to travel to New Zealand with the group, has been shifted into the Bok starting line-up for their clash against the Wallabies this weekend, with Steenekamp taking his seat on the flight Down Under.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber once again at pains to explain the benefits of the split squad during Tuesday’s team announcement presser.

“We decided to split the squad because we know it is quite difficult if you go and play a match in New Zealand. You leave South Africa on the Sunday and you only get there on Tuesday and then you only have one training session,” said Nienaber.

“We decided to do that to give ourselves the best opportunity for both test matches and we believe the team we have selected is good enough to play against Australia.

“We will then have a couple of guys there to get over the jetlag when we get there on Monday. So they’re ready to go from Monday when we start preparing for New Zealand.

“It is showing respect to both sides, so that we could give the team that is playing Australia the best preparation available and the other guys be fresh when they get there.”

Springbok traveling squad to New Zealand:

Gerhard Steenekamp, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Jean-Luc du Preez, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian De Allende, Jessie Kriel, Siya Kolisi, Jasper Wiese